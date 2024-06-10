 Coral Gables Italian Restaurant Zucca to Move From Hotel St. Michel | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beloved Coral Gables Restaurant to Move After Six Years at Historic Hotel

Popular Coral Gables fine dining restaurant Zucca will soon move from the historic Hotel St. Michel.
June 10, 2024
Zucca's charming exterior at its current location at the Hotel St. Michel.
Zucca's charming exterior at its current location at the Hotel St. Michel. Zucca photo
Share this:
Beloved Italian restaurant Zucca is gearing up for an exciting move from its historic home at the Hotel St. Michel in Coral Gables to a prime spot at Regency Parc, a luxury residential rental tower currently under construction. The transition, slated for completion in 2026, promises to elevate Zucca’s dining experience while broadening its presence in the community.

Since opening in March 2017, Zucca has become a staple in Coral Gables, known for its traditional Italian cuisine, an award-winning wine cellar with more than 2,000 bottles, and warm hospitality. Chef de cuisine Manuel Garcia, who has honed his skills in Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe, leads the kitchen. His signature dishes, such as veal parmesan and stuffed zucchini flowers, have won the hearts of many loyal diners in the neighborhood and beyond.

Zucca's new location will span more than 6,400 square feet on the ground floor of Regency Parc, at the intersection of Salzedo Street and Valencia Avenue. This larger space will include a covered alfresco dining area, offering a charming setting for guests to enjoy their meals.
click to enlarge A rendering of a formal dining room
Zucca's new location will span more than 6,400 square feet on the ground floor of Regency Parc.
Zucca photo
The move to Regency Parc reflects a growing trend of developers incorporating high-end dining as exclusive resident amenities. The latest example of this is the expansion of restaurants at the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables, which is now home to numerous popular restaurants.

Erasmo da Silva, owner of Zucca and Da Silva Hospitality Group, expresses his enthusiasm for the move. "Our move to Regency Park is a progressive step towards a brighter future for Zucca. This opportunity will allow us to create an expanded space with an open kitchen, where guests can admire the expertise of the chef, witness the quality of ingredients, and marvel at the culinary techniques employed," says da Silva.

He further elaborates on the potential benefits of the new location. "The new location will have extra space for our guests to host corporate or celebratory gatherings. Additionally, we plan on introducing a Chef's Table experience, in which guests will enjoy interactive sessions with the chef. We also plan to establish a catering service department to address the unattended sector in the community," he shares.

Zucca will also offer a unique service where residents can have food delivered directly to their loungers or cabanas via a service elevator connected to the resort deck. The restaurant will also cater private events in the building’s social pavilion and provide room service-style deliveries to residents’ units.

Until the new location opens, patrons can continue to enjoy Zucca’s dishes at its current spot at 162 Alcazar Avenue.

Zucca. 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, at Hotel St. Michel; 786-580-3731; zuccamiami.com. Opening at Regency Parc in 2026.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Keith Lee Gives Struggling Miami Food Truck Top Rating in TikTok Review

Social Media

Keith Lee Gives Struggling Miami Food Truck Top Rating in TikTok Review

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

Openings & Closings

Trouble on Las Olas? 12 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants Close in 70 Days

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Two Miami Bars Make List of Best Bars in America

Cocktails & Spirits

Two Miami Bars Make List of Best Bars in America

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Amber Love Bond
Karim Masri, Iconic Miami Restaurateur and Hospitality Legend, Has Died

Obituaries

Karim Masri, Iconic Miami Restaurateur and Hospitality Legend, Has Died

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation