Beloved Coral Gables Restaurant to Move After Six Years at Historic Hotel

Beloved Italian restaurant Zucca is gearing up for an exciting move from its historic home at the Hotel St. Michel in Coral Gables to a prime spot at Regency Parc, a luxury residential rental tower currently under construction. The transition, slated for completion in 2026, promises to elevate Zucca’s dining experience while broadening its presence in the community.
Since opening in March 2017, Zucca has become a staple in Coral Gables, known for its traditional Italian cuisine, an award-winning wine cellar with more than 2,000 bottles, and warm hospitality. Chef de cuisine Manuel Garcia, who has honed his skills in Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe, leads the kitchen. His signature dishes, such as veal parmesan and stuffed zucchini flowers, have won the hearts of many loyal diners in the neighborhood and beyond.
Zucca's new location will span more than 6,400 square feet on the ground floor of Regency Parc, at the intersection of Salzedo Street and Valencia Avenue. This larger space will include a covered alfresco dining area, offering a charming setting for guests to enjoy their meals.
the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables, which is now home to numerous popular restaurants.
Erasmo da Silva, owner of Zucca and Da Silva Hospitality Group, expresses his enthusiasm for the move. "Our move to Regency Park is a progressive step towards a brighter future for Zucca. This opportunity will allow us to create an expanded space with an open kitchen, where guests can admire the expertise of the chef, witness the quality of ingredients, and marvel at the culinary techniques employed," says da Silva.
He further elaborates on the potential benefits of the new location. "The new location will have extra space for our guests to host corporate or celebratory gatherings. Additionally, we plan on introducing a Chef's Table experience, in which guests will enjoy interactive sessions with the chef. We also plan to establish a catering service department to address the unattended sector in the community," he shares.
Zucca will also offer a unique service where residents can have food delivered directly to their loungers or cabanas via a service elevator connected to the resort deck. The restaurant will also cater private events in the building’s social pavilion and provide room service-style deliveries to residents’ units.
Until the new location opens, patrons can continue to enjoy Zucca’s dishes at its current spot at 162 Alcazar Avenue.
Zucca. 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, at Hotel St. Michel; 786-580-3731; zuccamiami.com. Opening at Regency Parc in 2026.