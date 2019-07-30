Bellini Brings Italian Coastal Charm to Coconut Grove

Picture the coastal towns of Italy: Weathered pastel-colored buildings overlooking a turquoise sea. When you step into Bellini, you find a similar composition. The same palette fills a yacht-inspired dining room of leather-upholstered bar seats and striped booths with tall glass windows framing the waters of Biscayne Bay.
"Our goal was to create a relaxed yet elegant feel inspired by our travels through Italy," says Ignazio Cipriani, who runs the restaurant together with his brother Maggio. "Guests can start their evening with a drink at Il Giardino, the courtyard on the lobby level, then move up to the rooftop for a meal
Designed by Swedish interior architect Martin Brudnizki, the 1,500-square-foot eatery in Coconut Grove is named after the white peach juice and sparkling wine cocktail invented at Harry's Bar in Venice which was founded by the brothers' great grandfather in the early 1930s.
Bellini is nestled inside the family's Mr. C hotel, the brand's third outpost in the U.S. Known locally for its Cipriani restaurant in downtown Miami, the Cipriani group also operates restaurants, event spaces, clubs, and residences in another ten countries spread nationwide and throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
At Bellini, rustic Italian fare is served in white and blue hand-painted ceramic plates, a selection of offerings that includes antipasti like homemade polpettine with tomato sauce and crostini ($19), sautéed clams alla Veneziana ($24), and a crudo tasting of sashimi-style tuna and whitefish ($25).
Main course highlights are tagliardi with
To end your meal on a sweet note order the creme brûlée, made here with lemon zest, or profiterole with ice cream ($12 each). Bellini also features a patio for al fresco dining, along with poolside seating where guests can order from a menu of Italian bites and homemade pizzas from the wood-fired oven.
There's wine, whiskey, rum, and cachaça to sip on as you soak up the atmosphere and the bar
Other Italian-inspired cocktails include the Contessa with
Bellini. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-800-7672; mrccoconutgrove.com. Daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
