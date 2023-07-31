Navigation
Celebrity Chef David Myers Debuts Adrift Mare in Brickell

Mediterranean vibes abound at the LA celebrity chef's light-filled restaurant on the 25th floor of the Hotel AKA Brickell.
July 31, 2023
Adrift Mare, chef David Myers' first East Coast establishment, is now open in Brickell.
Adrift Mare, chef David Myers' first East Coast establishment, is now open in Brickell. Adrift Mare photo
A little bit of the Mediterranean coast has arrived on the shores of Brickell. David Myers — the LA-based chef renowned for his Michelin-starred Sona (now closed) and Hinoki & the Bird — has opened his first East Coast restaurant. Located on the 25th floor of the Hotel AKA Brickell, Adrift Mare welcomed its first guests on July 30.

For Myers, the Magic City presented itself as a hotspot he couldn't ignore.

"In my mind, Miami is the hottest food destination in America right now," Myers tells New Times. "I love the quality and the diversity of the ingredients you can find here. I was here and just had a pink pineapple and was blown away to try that. With Miami, I knew we had to be here, and this will be such a great fit."

Myers describes the new establishment as a "vibe you get from being on the French Riviera or Balearic Islands."

Designed by Michael Gabellini of Gabellini Sheppard Associates, Adrift Mare's dining room is set inside an 11-story atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows. Touches include hammered silver nickel, light-oak wood paneling, and velvet fabrics. Among the visual highlights is an installation of 100 custom lanterns, seemingly floating above the space, offering an ethereal atmosphere (and views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline).
click to enlarge
A rendering of the light-filled Adrift Mare space
Adrift Mare photo
But it's the menu you want to hear about — one Myers concocted as a homage to the coastal lifestyle. On the culinary vibe, the chef says, "So many doctors have called out the Mediterranean diet as among the healthiest, but we already use really great olive oils, the freshest seafood, and the freshest vegetables. I've loved exploring the flavor combinations and bringing that Adrift edge to our dishes."

Among the starter staples is Parker roll bread service with a fava bean spread and tahini butter, charred eggplant spread served with toasted sourdough, and whipped cod roe served with a country loaf. The half-lobster roll served in an olive roll and piqued with Lebanese oregano doesn't disappoint, either.

When it comes to mains, Myers' favorites include the whole grilled sea bass with harissa aioli, as well as grilled king prawns made with Fresno chili and lobster oil. Several meaty options — spanning a Colorado lamb rack to a 40-ounce T-bone steak — are also available.

And yes, there are libations. In addition to a curated wine list, Adrift Mare's cocktail menu was created by mixologists Moe Aljaff of Two Schmucks and former Barcelona Two Schmucks bartender Juliette Larrouy, with signatures like the "Alpha" with Ford's gin and Granny Smith apple shrub, and the "Mr. Magoo," made with Teremana tequila, mango whey, and fresh cilantro.

"Tasting the cocktails last night and knowing the artistry that went into them, it was truly astonishing," says Myers. "With everything at Adrift Mare, our goal will be simple: make guests so happy that they come back and that we become their go-to spot to connect with friends and loved ones."

Adrift Mare. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami (on the 25th floor of the Hotel AKA Brickell); 305-503-6500; adriftmare.com. Breakfast served daily 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., lunch served noon to 4:30 p.m., and dinner served 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

