 Casadonna Will Open in Miami October 26 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Groot Hospitality Announces Opening Day for Casadonna Collaboration

Nightlife and restaurant icons David Grutman and Noah Tepperberg dish on their new coastal Italian-inspired spot.
October 18, 2023
The Casadonna interior is located inside the historic Miami Women's Club in Edgewater.
The Casadonna interior is located inside the historic Miami Women's Club in Edgewater. Photo by Ngọc Minh Ngo
Share this:
More than half a decade in the making, two of the biggest names in the nation's hospitality industry will open their first concept together later this month.

Casadonna, billed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between Miami-based Groot Hospitality and Las Vegas' Tao Group Hospitality, is a coastal Italian-inspired establishment set within the historic building that houses the Miami Women's Club at 1737 North Bayshore Drive. The restaurant opens on Thursday, October 26.

Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman tells New Times the partnership and project is a "legacy space" for his latest endeavor.

"Tao Group's Noah Tepperberg is not only my best friend, but he's been that person I may call three, four, or five times a day to talk through things. He's been my rock," says Grutman. "I've had an amazing camaraderie with him my entire career. Now, to have this project together, it’s very special."

For Tepperberg, Casadonna is like a homecoming of sorts for the Tao Group co-CEO.

"Having lived in Miami in the '90s, starting my career in hospitality at the University of Miami, and now doing this project with one of my best friends, there's nothing bigger," Tepperberg tells New Times. "It’s the best double whammy."

Tao Group owns dozens of restaurant and nightlife hotspots across the country, including Hakkasan, Omnia, and Marquee nightclubs in Las Vegas; Tao Asian Bistro in L.A., Chicago and within the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Lavo Italian restaurant outposts in London, Singapore, and San Diego.

And then there's Groot Hospitality, a quintessential Miami-bred success story operating LIV Nightclub, the Goodtime Hotel, and buzzy Miami restaurants including Papi Steak, Komodo, and Gekko. Among its recent endeavors, Groot Hospitality opened a Komodo outpost in Dallas, and will soon operate LIV, LIV Beach, Papi Steak, and Komodo at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property celebrates its grand opening on December 13.
click to enlarge
The scialatelli al limone dolloped with caviar at Casadonna
Photo by Cristian Gonzalez for CG Media
When it opens, Casadonna will be able to accommodate more than 300 diners with a roaming space by designer Ken Fulk.

The experience begins with a courtyard bar entry that offers guests a secret garden-style ambiance complete with a retractable roof, arched windows, and lush floral components. It carries over to a garden-themed dining room, a second more refined dining room with parquet wood floors, and the Ocean Bar, which features multiple lounge areas, all with panoramic bay vistas.

According to Grutman and Tepperberg, the restaurant took nearly six years to complete — a process that included navigating the complexities of working with both historical and waterfront elements.

"Beyond Casadonna, it's been great to see the Edgewater neighborhood really come into its own over these last few years. It's really its own community, and home to so many young professionals," says Grutman. "My hope is that this will be their spot."

The initial Casadonna menu provided to New Times includes shareable plates like a crispy artichoke topped with Amalfi lemon and garlic aioli ($22) and focaccia dazzled with rosemary and Taggiasca olives ($15). Crudo selections include a Wagyu beef carpaccio and amberjack with passionfruit and olive oil, priced $24 to $55 per plate.

Mains include a veal chop with caramelized garlic and natural jus ($82) and a branzino al sal for two ($165). A favorite for Grutman is the pasta selection, which is "more olive oil than red sauce," including a scialatelli al limone with caviar ($65) and spaghetti with squid ink and lobster ($38).

Beyond the October 26 opening, Grutman and Tepperberg are open to future collaborations in South Florida and elsewhere.

"We're both known for scaling successful brands, and hopefully we'll be able to bring this to other markets," Grutman shares, mentioning New York, Las Vegas, Paris, and London on the list of possible future locations.

"Working with friends and family can be touchy, but — in this case — it's worked out really, really well," he sums up. "We're sure to do business together again soon."

Casadonna. Opening Thursday, October 26, at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-475-2272; casadonnamiami.com; 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott

Trending

The Golden Girls Kitchen Experience Is Coming to Miami

Openings & Closings

The Golden Girls Kitchen Experience Is Coming to Miami

By Liz Tracy
New Restaurants to Try This Week: EntreNos, Meat Market, and the Salty

Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: EntreNos, Meat Market, and the Salty

By Nicole Danna
New Asian-Themed Food Hall Is Coming to Pembroke Pines

Openings & Closings

New Asian-Themed Food Hall Is Coming to Pembroke Pines

By Jesse Scott
Latin Fare for Every Occasion at Chimba

Restaurant Reviews

Latin Fare for Every Occasion at Chimba

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation