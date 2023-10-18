Groot Hospitality Announces Opening Day for Casadonna Collaboration

More than half a decade in the making, two of the biggest names in the nation's hospitality industry will open their first concept together later this month.
Casadonna, billed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between Miami-based Groot Hospitality and Las Vegas' Tao Group Hospitality, is a coastal Italian-inspired establishment set within the historic building that houses the Miami Women's Club at 1737 North Bayshore Drive. The restaurant opens on Thursday, October 26.
Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman tells New Times the partnership and project is a "legacy space" for his latest endeavor.
"Tao Group's Noah Tepperberg is not only my best friend, but he's been that person I may call three, four, or five times a day to talk through things. He's been my rock," says Grutman. "I've had an amazing camaraderie with him my entire career. Now, to have this project together, it’s very special."
For Tepperberg, Casadonna is like a homecoming of sorts for the Tao Group co-CEO.
"Having lived in Miami in the '90s, starting my career in hospitality at the University of Miami, and now doing this project with one of my best friends, there's nothing bigger," Tepperberg tells New Times. "It’s the best double whammy."
Tao Group owns dozens of restaurant and nightlife hotspots across the country, including Hakkasan, Omnia, and Marquee nightclubs in Las Vegas; Tao Asian Bistro in L.A., Chicago and within the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Lavo Italian restaurant outposts in London, Singapore, and San Diego.
And then there's Groot Hospitality, a quintessential Miami-bred success story operating LIV Nightclub, the Goodtime Hotel, and buzzy Miami restaurants including Papi Steak, Komodo, and Gekko. Among its recent endeavors, Groot Hospitality opened a Komodo outpost in Dallas, and will soon operate LIV, LIV Beach, Papi Steak, and Komodo at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property celebrates its grand opening on December 13.
Ken Fulk.
The experience begins with a courtyard bar entry that offers guests a secret garden-style ambiance complete with a retractable roof, arched windows, and lush floral components. It carries over to a garden-themed dining room, a second more refined dining room with parquet wood floors, and the Ocean Bar, which features multiple lounge areas, all with panoramic bay vistas.
According to Grutman and Tepperberg, the restaurant took nearly six years to complete — a process that included navigating the complexities of working with both historical and waterfront elements.
"Beyond Casadonna, it's been great to see the Edgewater neighborhood really come into its own over these last few years. It's really its own community, and home to so many young professionals," says Grutman. "My hope is that this will be their spot."
The initial Casadonna menu provided to New Times includes shareable plates like a crispy artichoke topped with Amalfi lemon and garlic aioli ($22) and focaccia dazzled with rosemary and Taggiasca olives ($15). Crudo selections include a Wagyu beef carpaccio and amberjack with passionfruit and olive oil, priced $24 to $55 per plate.
Mains include a veal chop with caramelized garlic and natural jus ($82) and a branzino al sal for two ($165). A favorite for Grutman is the pasta selection, which is "more olive oil than red sauce," including a scialatelli al limone with caviar ($65) and spaghetti with squid ink and lobster ($38).
Beyond the October 26 opening, Grutman and Tepperberg are open to future collaborations in South Florida and elsewhere.
"We're both known for scaling successful brands, and hopefully we'll be able to bring this to other markets," Grutman shares, mentioning New York, Las Vegas, Paris, and London on the list of possible future locations.
"Working with friends and family can be touchy, but — in this case — it's worked out really, really well," he sums up. "We're sure to do business together again soon."
Casadonna. Opening Thursday, October 26, at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-475-2272; casadonnamiami.com; 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday.