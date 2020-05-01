Cafe La Trova's Julio Cabrera Makes a Churro Margarita for Jimmy Kimmel

Miamians know that if they want advice on how to make the perfect cocktail, they turn to Cafe La Trova's Julio Cabrera.

Word somehow made it all the way to Los Angeles, because when Jimmy Kimmel needed to know how to make a margarita for Cinco de Mayo, he turned to Cabrera for a demonstration.

Cabrera made a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday during Kimmel's "Cocktails de la Casa" segment, which aims to edify viewers who want to mix ambitious drinks at home.

Cabrera showed how he makes a Churro Margarita, a drink that blends churro-infused Don Julio Blanco tequila, cayenne simple syrup, and grated dark chocolate. Over the phone, the barman described how he imagined the sweet and spicy libation. "The people at the show asked me to do something related to Mexican tradition. When I'm in Mexico, I'm usually served churros, chocolate, and tequila after dinner., so I decided to make a margarita that incorporates those flavors."

The segment, sponsored by Don Julio's parent company, Diageo North America, is an effort to raise money for the booze behemoth's Tips From Home initiative, a social-media campaign to support bartenders during a time when nearly all of them are out of work. Diageo has pledged to donate one dollar (up to $1 million) to charities such as the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) every time someone shares a cocktail image along with the hashtags #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation.

In other words, after you mix your own Churro Margarita, don't forget to snap a photo and share it before you drink it. (Those who wish to donate on their own can do so via givz.com/tipsfromhome.)

Churro Margarita

by Miami Mixologist Julio Cabrera

In a shaker combine:



1-1/2 oz. churro-infused Don Julio Blanco tequila*

3/4 oz. cayenne simple syrup (Cabrera explains how to make the cayenne syrup in the video)

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

grated dark chocolate or chocolate bitters

Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice

Garnish with some sugared churros on the side

*To infuse the tequila, combine pieces of churros with Don Julio Blanco in a Mason jar for 2 hours, shaking often. You can also substitute the churros with cinnamon toast.

Cabrera has been busy offering daily happy-hour cocktail demos on Facebook and showed off his cocktail-throwing skills for New Times in an exclusive video entry in our Isolation-Era Challenge.

If you're a restaurant or bar professional and have a skill you'd like to share, send your stellar efforts to cafe@miaminewtimes.com by attaching a file or including a link.