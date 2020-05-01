 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4

Cafe La Trova's Julio Cabrera Makes a Churro Margarita for Jimmy Kimmel

Laine Doss | May 1, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Miamians know that if they want advice on how to make the perfect cocktail, they turn to Cafe La Trova's Julio Cabrera.

Word somehow made it all the way to Los Angeles, because when Jimmy Kimmel needed to know how to make a margarita for Cinco de Mayo, he turned to Cabrera for a demonstration.

Cabrera made a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday during Kimmel's "Cocktails de la Casa" segment, which aims to edify viewers who want to mix ambitious drinks at home.

Related Stories

Cabrera showed how he makes a Churro Margarita, a drink that blends churro-infused Don Julio Blanco tequila, cayenne simple syrup, and grated dark chocolate. Over the phone, the barman described how he imagined the sweet and spicy libation. "The people at the show asked me to do something related to Mexican tradition. When I'm in Mexico, I'm usually served churros, chocolate, and tequila after dinner., so I decided to make a margarita that incorporates those flavors."

The segment, sponsored by Don Julio's parent company, Diageo North America, is an effort to raise money for the booze behemoth's Tips From Home initiative, a social-media campaign to support bartenders during a time when nearly all of them are out of work. Diageo has pledged to donate one dollar (up to $1 million) to charities such as the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) every time someone shares a cocktail image along with the hashtags #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation.

In other words, after you mix your own Churro Margarita, don't forget to snap a photo and share it before you drink it. (Those who wish to donate on their own can do so via givz.com/tipsfromhome.)

Churro Margarita
by Miami Mixologist Julio Cabrera

In a shaker combine:

  • 1-1/2 oz. churro-infused Don Julio Blanco tequila*
  • 3/4 oz. cayenne simple syrup (Cabrera explains how to make the cayenne syrup in the video)
  • 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
  • grated dark chocolate or chocolate bitters
  • Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice
  • Garnish with some sugared churros on the side

*To infuse the tequila, combine pieces of churros with Don Julio Blanco in a Mason jar for 2 hours, shaking often. You can also substitute the churros with cinnamon toast.

Cabrera has been busy offering daily happy-hour cocktail demos on Facebook and showed off his cocktail-throwing skills for New Times in an exclusive video entry in our Isolation-Era Challenge.

If you're a restaurant or bar professional and have a skill you'd like to share, send your stellar efforts to cafe@miaminewtimes.com by attaching a file or including a link.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.