Only 11 Burger Kings Will Have The Stranger Things Upside Down Whopper — Here's How to Get One

Stranger Things returns to Netflix July 4 and Burger King is celebrating by allowing a small group of fans to literally eat the Upside Down.

Starting June 21 Burger King will introduce the Upside Down Whopper. It has the same ingredients as the classic sandwich, but will be served upside down in exclusive (and highly collectible) packaging.

In a nod to the Upside Down's very own pioneer, the Upside Down Whopper will only be offered in 11 Burger King restaurants in the U.S. — and South Florida has one of them.

Miami area fans can pick one up at the Burger King located at 10494 W. Sample Rd. in Coral Springs. The other 10 locations throughout the country are listed below:

25560 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas

128 Tremont Street, Boston, Massachusetts

415 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, Georgia

2400 Caster Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2009 Coit Road, Plano, Texas

2840 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois

35 Powell Street, San Francisco, California

4918 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California

327 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

1437 West Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland

The Burger King Upside Down Whopper is priced the same as a regular Whopper and is available starting June 21 while supplies last. The restaurants will also have limited edition shirts, crowns, ketchup packets, and pins — all inspired by Stranger Things.

In addition, all guests who purchase a soft drink at Burger King will have a chance to win instant prizes. There will be over 100,000 prizes that range from swag and food to cash, airline tickets, a car, or a Stranger Things VIP experience. These prizes can be won at any participating BK location.

If June 21 is too long a wait for some Burger King, you can order a special "Hopper Meal". The meal is available from today, June 13 through June 20 and includes a Whopper, small drink, and small fries. Order your Hopper Meal through DoorDash using code "STRANGER" before June 20 and you'll get access to exclusive Stranger Things content from season three. The Hopper Meal is available at participating Burger Kings throughout South Florida.