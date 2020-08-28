Two-for-One Margaritas, Pho vs. Ramen, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Coyo Taco Coral Gables celebrates its one-year anniversary with two-for-one margaritas and free guacamole. Plus, Phuc Yea hosts a pho vs. ramen collaboration dinner, and Zak the Baker continues its vegan falafel pop-up.

Dine on Peacock Ramen at Phuc Yea. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Pho vs. Ramen Pop-Up Night at Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea, Miami's Viet-Cajun restaurant in MiMo, is collaborating with Peacock Ramen and OORI Bake Shop to host a pho vs. ramen pop-up night. The one-night collaboration will feature a three-course menu for $45 ($54 inclusive of gratuity), served family-style with desserts and cocktail pairings by Phuc Yea co-owner Aniece Meinhold. Highlights include banh mi sliders, made with Wagyu beef, chicken liver pate, house pickles, sriracha mayo, and shokupan buns from OORI Bake Shop; shoyu ramen, featuring a soy-based chicken broth with braised pork belly, fishcake, soy-marinated egg, toasted nori, and handmade Tokyo-style ramen noodles; and black sesame cinnamon buns served with matcha ice cream. There are only 50 seats available for the event. Sunday, August 30, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Purchase tickets via eventbrite.com.

Coyo Taco family pack. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco Coral Gables Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Saturday, Coyo Taco Coral Gables is offering two-for-one draft margaritas and a free side of guacamole with every meal. Because the restaurant can't host a one-year anniversary party due to COVID-19 restrictions, the special will be available all day long. Saturday, August 29, at Coyo Taco Coral Gables, 120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-629-7929; coyo-taco.com/coral-gables.

EXPAND Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Eat. Drink. Garden. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Tired of eating takeout at home? Eat. Drink. Garden. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is exactly what you need to spice things up. James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser will be at the helm, cooking sustainable Caribbean dishes as seen in his cookbook, Green Fig and Lionfish, published earlier this year. All the dishes served will be made with fresh ingredients from the Fairchild Farm in the Redland. Two seatings are available, but only 30 seats are up for grabs for each. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $180 for nonmembers, $165 for members, via fairchildgarden.org.

EXPAND Zak the Baker has launched a falafel pop-up that allows diners to enjoy an evening meal at his Wynwood bakery. Photo by Zak Stern/Zak the Baker

Falafel Pop-Up at Zak the Baker

Zak the Baker is now home to a vegan falafel and mushroom-based shawarma pop-up. Served with house-made bread, both can be ordered as a sandwich on pita bread or as a gluten-free platter. There's also hummus and Stern's take on the sabich, an Israeli sandwich based on a traditional Iraqi-Jewish dish typically served on Shabbat morning, which consists of pita stuffed with fried eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, Israeli salad, and tahini. All food is available to order online or at the bakery window as to-go items or via delivery through UberEats. Outdoor seating is available on the street with no table service. From 5 to 7 p.m., you'll also find a daily happy hour with half-price local beers. 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com. Sunday through Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND For Dine Out Lauderdale It's sushi (and more) with a canal-side view at Casa Sensei. Photo courtesy of Casa Sensei

Dine Out Lauderdale

Hungry for a sense of normalcy? Greater Fort Lauderdale's Dine Out Lauderdale promotion is still on — running through September 30 as part of LauderDeals, a broader initiative that also showcases promotional rates at local attractions, spa, and hotels. More than 40 participants –– including Casa Sensei, Lona Cocina Tequileria, Spazio, and Temple Street Eatery –– are part of Dine Out Lauderdale, in destinations that include Dania Beach, Hollywood, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderhill, and Pompano Beach. Each restaurant is offering three-course prix-fixe dinner menus at $35 and $45. Restaurants are open for dine-in with various COVID-19 precautious, including reduced occupancy and mask requirements. For more information, visit sunny.org.