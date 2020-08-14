 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Voting Is Open in 2020 Best of Miami® Readers' Poll!
Miami New Times

Voting Is Open in 2020 Best of Miami® Readers' Poll!

Miami New Times staff | August 14, 2020 | 10:51am
It took a little longer than we’d anticipated, but 2020 is finally coming into focus. New Times’ Best of Miami® issue will hit the streets September 24, highlighting more than 200 of South Florida’s finest restaurants, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.

Gonna level with you: We had a larger panorama in mind when we brainstormed this year’s theme — the dawn of a new decade and all that. But while the pandemic has slowed us all down, it sure as hell isn’t going to stop us.

How can New Times plan and execute our 2020 Best of Miami® issue during a lockdown of indeterminate length, one that threatens the very businesses we typically cover?

We’ve decided to do what most of us are already doing:

Make the Best of Miami®

Make no mistake: Showing off the best dining, drinking, shopping, recreation, and all-around edification Miami offers to residents and visitors alike doesn’t mean forgetting the harm that continues to wreak havoc on lives and livelihoods this year.

But underneath it all, we’re still a community. We’re in this together, and we’ll find our way through it together.

You’ll probably notice that some of our Readers’ Poll categories this year highlight establishments that are (to put it gently) dormant. But we aren’t going to let that technicality make them ineligible for the poll.

But enough about us. Let’s talk about you: The Best of Miami® 2020 Readers' Poll is open!

Visit readerschoice.miaminewtimes.com and make your picks in at least ten categories before the poll closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 6.

And keep an eye out for our 2020 Best of Miami®, available in print and online September 24.

