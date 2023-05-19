New Times Wants You to Be a Part of Best of Miami

Each year, New Times celebrates the Magic City with our Best of Miami issue, which hits newsstands (and our website) on Thursday, June 22.
This year, Best of Miami will have a superhero theme — perfect to match the supersized issue where we spotlight everything that makes our city great with more than 200 places to eat, drink, shop, and play in the Magic City.
Our writers and editors are working hard to find the best places to eat, drink, shop, and play in Miami. We want to know your favorites, so we're asking our readers to participate in the New Times' Readers' Choice poll.
The annual Readers' Choice poll includes more than three dozen food- and drink-related categories (and dozens more for shops, sports, and arts and entertainment), so you can share all your favorites.
Visit newtimesbestofpoll.com to weigh in. The polls are open through June 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once a day.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 22, when our Best of Miami issue hits the newsstands (and this website).
New Times also invites you to celebrate the Best of Miami on Wednesday, June 28, at LoanDepot Park. There will be food from Miami favorites, including the Big Cheese of Miami, La Birra Bar, La Bottega Miami, Pubbelly Sushi, La Catrina, Yip, Taco Genius, Miami N' Ice, 2 Korean Girls, Vicky Bakery, Honey Uninhibited, Bartaco, Matador Room, Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, Tinez Farms, and Ernie's Acai.
There will also be plenty of drinks to toast the best city in the world.
If you haven't purchased your tickets to our Best of Miami party, you've got until Saturday, May 20, to take advantage of special prices before the price increase.
General admission tickets cost $35 (and will go up to $45 on May 20) and include entry to the party at 8:30 p.m. and unlimited bites and drinks.
VIP tickets cost $55 (and will go up to $65) and include entry at 8 p.m. for an extra half hour of fun, including access to a special VIP lounge and exclusive drinks and food, including a private VIP bar. Purchase tickets at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; newtimesbestofmiami.com. Presale tickets cost $35 to $55.