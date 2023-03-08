Navigation
Miami’s libation scene is flourishing like never before.
Since time immemorial, people have congregated in bars. From the ruins of Pompeiian wine shops to the taverns where America's founding fathers planted the seeds of liberty to the present day, humankind has cut deals, made merry, and drowned its sorrows in bars.

That could be why bars are as varied as the snowflakes that fall from a winter sky (not here). Romantic date? Choose a cocktail lounge with cold, clear martinis and live jazz. Meeting friends to watch the game? It's pitchers and wings at the local sports bar.

Miami's libation scene is flourishing like never before — in addition to a plethora of cocktail crafters, we're blessed with an abundance of breweries, natural wine bars, and dive bars. And with many bartenders working creatively with low-ABV and zero-proof spirits, the bar scene is more inclusive and welcoming than ever before.

From giant beer halls and lively sports bars to romantic lounges and classic dives, we present Bar Exam 2023: the Top 100 Bars in Miami. Click here to read "Bar Exam 2023: Miami's 100 Best Institutions of Higher Imbibing."

Laine Doss, Food Editor
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times.
