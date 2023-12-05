Best Miami Art Week 2023 Food Events

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and we're not just talking about the holidays. Art Basel is in town, and it's Art Week in Miami. From South Beach to Wynwood, the Design District, Coral Gables, and beyond, this year seems to have brought more events, activations, and art than ever before.
If you're the kind of person who looks at an event description and scowls at the fine print that reads, "Light bites and Champagne" — i.e., you'll have to make a dinner reservation for later — don't fret: We've got you and your hungry friends covered.
From collaboration dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants to desserts made in collaboration with renowned mixed-media artists, here, listed in chronological order, are the top foodie events during Art Week 2023 that center on great art and
fantastic food. (Let's be real here. It's all about the food.)
click to enlarge
The wine bottle-lined dining room at Fiola Miami
Fiola Miami photo
Alexander Mijares x Patrón Tequila Dinner at Fiola
For those who want to avoid the anticipated traffic jam in Miami Beach this week, there's an art-filled foodie event in the heart of Coral Gables. Miami-born and reared artist Alexander Mijares and Patrón tequila have partnered with Italian restaurant Fiola Miami for a one-night-only dinner where Mijares will unveil his art installation at the restaurant. The five-course tasting menu begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. and features dishes like a kabocha squash agrodolce tartlet and venison osso buco alla milanese. Mijares' art installation will be on display until the end of the week. Tuesday, December 5, at Fiola Miami, 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; 305-912-2639; fiolamiami.com. Reservations cost $175 per person via resy.com.
click to enlarge
A work by artist Christopher "Flore" Florentino on view at the Mandarin Oriental during Art Week 2023
Art Angels photo
Art Angels Gallery x Christopher "Flore" Florentino at the Mandarin Oriental
The Mandarin Oriental may look more like an art gallery than a five-star hotel this week. The hotel is partnering again with Los Angeles-based gallery Art Angels Gallery to adorn the hotel's walls with artworks by artist Christopher "Flore" Florentino. Flore's work, including pieces created exclusively for the hotel and restaurant La Mar by Gastón Acurio
within, will be on display (and in some cases available for purchase). Enjoy executive chef Diego Oka's dishes as you gaze upon the Flore works that inspired them. Bonus: The cocktail menu at Mo Bar + Lounge is likewise inspired by the artist. And if you care to stay overnight, the luxury hotel offers an Art Week package. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8288; mandarinoriental.com. Reservations via sevenrooms.com.
click to enlarge
Especially for Art Week 2023, Miami multimedia artist Sara Schroeder has collaborated with Sushi Bar Miami Beach to reimagine one of the restaurant's signature desserts.
Photo by Sara Schroeder
Sushi Bar Miami Beach x Sara Schroeder
If you often catch yourself muttering, "This dessert is like a work of art," get excited — this dessert is quite literally a work of art. Florida-based, mixed-media artist Sara Schroeder has collaborated with Sushi Bar Miami Beach during Art Week to reimagine one of the restaurant's signature desserts. The dessert, which is inspired by Schroeder's artwork Pulp and Panel Poesie no. 84
, is made from dulce de leche sponge cake, strawberry coulis, toasted coconut, coconut meringue, matcha mushroom salt, Meyer lemon emulsion, and edible flowers. Guests will receive a limited edition print of "Pulp and Panel Poesie no. 84" numbered and signed by Schroeder. Plus, her artwork will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting Feeding South Florida. Tuesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 10, at Sushi Bar Miami Beach, 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-423-5888; sushibarhospitality.com. Reservations via exploretock.com.
click to enlarge
A colorful plate at Casa Ya'Ax Mexican restaurant in Wynwood.
Casa Ya'Ax photo
The Agave Conspiracy Experience at Casa Ya'ax
If you love tequila and all things agave, prepare for the ultimate night of Mexican cuisine. Casa Ya'ax, which recently opened in Wynwood, is celebrating Art Week with four nights of agave-centric food and cocktail experiences. Chef and owner Omar Montero is offering a special five-course dinner paired with agave-based spirits, which are all crafted by the world-renowned Sabina Sabe bar. The nightly seating is at 8:30 p.m. and must be purchased in advance. Wednesday, December 6, through Saturday, December 9, at Casa Ya'ax, 51 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-456-9258; casayaax.com. Tickets cost $150 per person for the 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seated dinners; $40 for the 10 p.m. time slot via agaveconspiracy.com.
Glass & Gourmet at Boia De
You'll be doing more than sipping wine from a glass at this foodie event — you'll be witnessing glass become art. Expect a blend of blown glass art and delicious food at Glass & Gourmet, a collaboration event between art gallery and smoke shop Glass2Grass and Michelin-starred restaurant Boia De. Works from esteemed blown glass artists will be on display throughout the evening as you eat and mingle the night away. The event begins with a VIP preview and dinner beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a general admission party with a buffet and open bar starting at 8 p.m. In typical Miami fashion, expect musical performances throughout the night and a special exotic fruit dish from Miami Fruit. 8 p.m. on Friday, December 8, at Boia De, 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-209-6310; glass2grass.com. Tickets cost $135 for general admission and $350 for VIP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Cote Miami's "Art After Dark" feast
World Red Eye photo
Art After Dark at Cote Miami
If you've ever wanted to have dinner in an art collector's home, this extravagant feast in the Design District might be your closest shot at doing so. Michelin-starred Cote Miami has partnered with Artline and American Express to display artworks owned by renowned private collectors. For one weekend only, guests will have the opportunity to view the private artworks while enjoying a specially curated Art After Dark lunch or dinner curated by Chef David Shim. The "Basel Feast" includes four select cuts and one ounce of A5 Sendai with Korean accompaniments, as well as a signature Art After Dark cocktail. The works of art, which will be on display until December 17, are privately owned by collectors, including Amanita, Artline, Design District founder Craig Robins, Henry Buhl, John Marquez, Miyoung Lee, and Reilly Opelka. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at Cote Miami, 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668; cotemiami.com. Reservations cost $175 per person via resy.com.
click to enlarge
Miami drag diva Athena Dion hosts and produces shows at R House Wynwood.
R House photo
Mural Debut, HBO Max Pop-Up, and Drag Makeovers at R House
It's art week, and South Florida's beloved Drag Brunch venue is going all out for the occasion. The Wynwood staple will be offering special-themed drag shows throughout the weekend. During Saturday's Drag Brunch, guests can expect a special HBO Max drag makeover event for its LGBTQ platform, Human By Orientation. At the pop-up, influencers will be made over in full drag by R House's iconic resident Queen Athena Dion, and RuPaul's Drag Race
and HBO Max's We're Here
star Latrice Royale. Makeover participants will perform during R House's drag brunch show alongside performances by Royale herself. Enjoy the show, then you can admire the new mural painted by multidisciplinary artist and muralist Antonyo Marest on R House's exterior walls. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at R House, NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations via sevenrooms.com.
Ice Cream Pop-Up Shop at Normandy Gourmandy
If wine and cheese sound more appealing to you than Champagne and a shrimp cocktail, then this interactive exhibition is made just for you. On Saturday, December 9, California-based contemporary artist Kyle LeBlanc and fashion portraitist Sara Kaplan will have works on display, including their handpainted ice cream cups, at Miami Beach's Normandy Gourmandy specialty foods shop. The works, which are inspired by Keith Haring, will be on display throughout the day. Purchase a handpainted ice cream cup by both LeBlanc and
Kaplan and receive a personal portrait painted by Kaplan herself. Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 9, at Normandy Gourmandy; 932 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-536-2334; normandygourmandy.com.