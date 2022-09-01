August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō.
In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the Salty in Coconut Grove.
- A Love Story Winery & Bistro. 8800 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-200-5262; alovestorywinery.com
- BBQ & Craft Company. 723 Lincoln Ln N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; bbqcraftco.com
- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. 3419 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-833-9791; bodegataqueria.com
- Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet. 2100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 754-205-0733; flaminggrillfl.com
- Fogo de Chão. 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-3111; fogodechao.com
- Fox's Lounge. 6030 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-703-6553; foxslounge.com
- Freddy's Speakeasy. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com/freddys
- Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami; 305-423-8884; gekkomiami.com
- Kuba on the Bay. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-800-5822; kubamiami.com
- La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge. 7755 W. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-400-8727
- Los Buenos. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com
- Moloko.1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-0490; molokomiami.com
- Patio Bar & Pizza. 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-740-6000; patiobarpizza.com
- The Salty. 460 S. Rosemary Ave. #170, West Palm Beach; 561-933-1522; saltydonut.com
- Sour Seed. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-655-4945; sourseedbagels.com.
- Timpano. 450 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-9119; timpanolasolas.com
- Vicky Bakery. 4 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-314-7727; vickybakery.com
- Zazzy’s Pizza. 2525 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-599-0241; zazzys.com
- Jia
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura Parksquare
- Arlo Wynwood - Hotel with multiple eating and drinking establishments by Bar Lab and Brad Kilgore
- Apocalypse BBQ - Pop-up opening a brick and mortar
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- Balagan - Opening soon
- Beauty and the Butcher - Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group opening a restaurant
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria - Locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
- Eataly - Coming to Miami
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods - Opening first Miami location
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage - Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in downtown Miami
- Kush at Clevelander - Kush opening a sports bar at the iconic South Beach hotel
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Reopening summer 2022
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Rao's - Classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sant Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Salty - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sweet Melody - Ice cream scoop shop coming to Coral Gables
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon
- Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami