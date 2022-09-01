Support Us

Closings

August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

September 1, 2022 8:00AM

Dave Grutman's Groot Hospitality has opened its newest Miami restaurant Gekkō.
Dave Grutman's Groot Hospitality has opened its newest Miami restaurant Gekkō.
August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead.

Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō.

In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the Salty in Coconut Grove.
Fox's Lounge
Openings
  • A Love Story Winery & Bistro.  8800 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-200-5262; alovestorywinery.com
  • BBQ & Craft Company. 723 Lincoln Ln N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; bbqcraftco.com
  • Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. 3419 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-833-9791; bodegataqueria.com
  • Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet. 2100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 754-205-0733; flaminggrillfl.com
  • Fogo de Chão. 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-3111; fogodechao.com
  • Fox's Lounge. 6030 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 305-703-6553; foxslounge.com
  • Freddy's Speakeasy. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com/freddys
  • Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami; 305-423-8884; gekkomiami.com
  • Kuba on the Bay. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-800-5822; kubamiami.com
  • La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge. 7755 W. Fourth  Ave., Hialeah; 305-400-8727
  • Los Buenos. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com
  • Moloko.1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-0490; molokomiami.com
  • Patio Bar & Pizza. 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-740-6000; patiobarpizza.com
  • The Salty. 460 S. Rosemary Ave. #170, West Palm Beach; 561-933-1522; saltydonut.com
  • Sour Seed. 3255 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-655-4945; sourseedbagels.com.
  • Timpano. 450 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-9119; timpanolasolas.com
  • Vicky Bakery. 4 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-314-7727; vickybakery.com
  • Zazzy’s Pizza. 2525 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-599-0241; zazzys.com
Jia's lounge
Jia
Closings
  • Jia
Kush is coming to the Clevelander.
Kush is coming to the Clevelander.
Coming Attractions
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura Parksquare
  • Arlo Wynwood - Hotel with multiple eating and drinking establishments by Bar Lab and Brad Kilgore
  • Apocalypse BBQ - Pop-up opening a brick and mortar
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • Balagan - Opening soon
  • Beauty and the Butcher - Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group opening a restaurant
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria - Locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
  • Eataly -  Coming to Miami
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods - Opening first Miami location
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage - Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening soon
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in downtown Miami
  • Kush at Clevelander - Kush opening a sports bar at the iconic South Beach hotel
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Reopening summer 2022
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
  • News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Rao's - Classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Sant Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • The Salty  - Opening in Coconut Grove
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
  • Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sweet Melody - Ice cream scoop shop coming to Coral Gables
  • Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon
  • Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
