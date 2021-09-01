August 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Several new Miami eating and drinking establishments opened in August, heating up the midsummer month.
Openings include Lost & Found, a hidden speakeasy inside Sistrunk Marketplaces in Fort Lauderdale and Oche, a "gastro gaming" lounge and restaurant in South Beach.
Miami said goodbye to Daek Thai Eatery in Midtown Miami.
In September, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Davie Grutman's restaurant trio — Sushi Fly Chicken, Winker's Diner, and Toothfairy — all housed inside the former Firestone Garage in Miami Beach.
- The Backyard Doral. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com.
- Blue Matisse Restaurant. 2505 NW 87 Ave., Doral; 305-468-1392; bluematissedoral.com.
- Bodega. 19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; bodegataqueria.com.
- Chill-N. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 786-583-6471; chillnicecream.com.
- Crab du Jour. 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-238-7977; crabdujourmiami.com.
- Crema Gourmet. 8550 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-633-6983; cremagourmet.com.
- Eleventh Street Pizza.1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; eleventhstreetpizza.com.
- Half Moon Empanadas. 14539 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 786-888-2292; halfmoonempanadas.com.
- La Birra Bar. 14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-705-2143; labirrabar.com.
- Lost & Found in Sistrunk Marketplace. 115 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-329-2551; sistrunkmarketplace.com.
- Lur at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeout.com.
- Meet Dalia. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-206-388; meetdaliamiami.com.
- Oche. 200 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 240-421-1977; oche.com.
- Point Break Poke House and Blue Wave Sushi. 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; garretthospitalitygroup.com.
- Pollos & Jarras. 1237 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-577-3464; pollosyjarras.com.
- Surfside Farmers Market. 9500 Collins Ave., Surfside; waccamawmarkets.org.
- Union Kitchen & Bar. 2309 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 754-216-0143; unionkb.com.
Closings
- Daek Thai Eatery
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Casa Mariano - Opening soon
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell.
- Dune - Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Ella - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Laurel Brasserie. Michael Beltran opening a brasserie.
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Maple & Ask - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations