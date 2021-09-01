Support Us

August 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

September 1, 2021

Lost & Found, the new speakeasy inside Sistrunk Marketplace.
Several new Miami eating and drinking establishments opened in August, heating up the midsummer month.

Openings include Lost & Found, a hidden speakeasy inside Sistrunk Marketplaces in Fort Lauderdale and Oche, a "gastro gaming" lounge and restaurant in South Beach.

Miami said goodbye to Daek Thai Eatery in Midtown Miami.

In September, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Davie Grutman's restaurant trio — Sushi Fly Chicken, Winker's Diner, and Toothfairy — all housed inside the former Firestone Garage in Miami Beach.
Openings

Closings
  • Daek Thai Eatery
Coming Attractions
  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Botanico Gin and Cookhouse - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Casa Mariano - Opening soon
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell.
  • Dune - Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Ella - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Firestone Garage - Three concepts under one roof by Groot Hospitality
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Laurel Brasserie. Michael Beltran opening a brasserie.
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • Los Felix -Opening in Coconut Grove
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Maple & Ask - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Coral Gables and Edgewater
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

