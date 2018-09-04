August 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

In August, Miami welcomed one of the world's most lauded chefs to the Miami area.
Michelin-starred Thomas Keller opened the Surf Club, a nod to traditional dining in an opulent setting.
Beloved neighborhood seafood restaurant, Captain Jim's reopened and Joe's Takeaway opens to sate our summer cravings.
On a more somber note, all three Hank & Harry's locations have closed.
The most surprising news to look forward to is the announcement that Julio Cabrera and Michelle Bernstein are, once again, collaborating on a project: Cafe La Trova is scheduled to open in Little Havana soon.
Openings
-
Baleen Kitchen. 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9305; soleontheocean.com.
-
Captain Jim's Seafood Market Restaurant. 12950 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami; 305-892-2812; captainjimsmiami.com.
-
Chuy’s Miami. 7705 W. Flagler St., Miami; chuys.com.
-
Diez y Seis. 1901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; sbe.com.
-
Einstein Bros. Bagels at MiamiCentral. 155 NW Sixth St., Miami.
-
Joe & the Juice at Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.
-
Joe's Takeaway. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.
-
Madame Phuong Cocktail + Den at Phuc Yea. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
-
Silverspot Cinema Miami. 300 SE Third St., Miami; 305-536-5000; downtownmiami.silverspot.net.
-
Southern Sol Garden BBQ. 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-414-0330; southernsolgardenbbq.com.
-
The Surf Club. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-768-9440; surfclubrestaurant.com.
-
Vista. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistabv.com.
-
Wild
'nOut Sports Bar and Arcade. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-3500; wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.
Closings
- Hank & Harry's (all locations)
Coming Attractions
- 800 Degrees Woodfire Kitchen - Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem partner on Aventura restaurant
- Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening permanent shop in Little River
- Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
- Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening second location in downtown Miami
- Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Charly's Vegan Tacos - Mexican chain opening in Miami
- Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea - opening at the Cadillac Hotel
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
- Firestone on South Beach - David Grutman turning space into food and retail spaces
- Generator Hostel Miami - Opening first U.S. location
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Trova - Julio Cabrero and Michelle Bernstein reunite
- La Ventanita Cuban Coffee - Opening late 2018.
- Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
- Leslie - opening in Little Havana
- Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
- Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Macaluso's - relocating to South Miami
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - Opening early 2019.
- Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
- Milam's - Opening in Pinecrest
- Miracle on Flagler - Christmas themed cocktail bar popping up for the holidays
- Monger - the Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - opening several locations
- Pink Pie - Opening Fall 2018
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - Opening in Fort Lauderdale
- South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Starbucks - Opening inside several Publix locations
- Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and Pharrel team up
- Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Vista - opening 2018
- Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant at the COMO in South Beach
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
