The Surf Club
The Surf Club
Photo by Deborah Jones

August 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | September 4, 2018 | 10:49am
In August, Miami welcomed one of the world's most lauded chefs to the Miami area.

Michelin-starred Thomas Keller opened the Surf Club, a nod to traditional dining in an opulent setting.

Beloved neighborhood seafood restaurant, Captain Jim's reopened and Joe's Takeaway opens to sate our summer cravings.

On a more somber note, all three Hank & Harry's locations have closed.

The most surprising news to look forward to is the announcement that Julio Cabrera and Michelle Bernstein are, once again, collaborating on a project: Cafe La Trova is scheduled to open in Little Havana soon.

Lucky cat and cocktails.
Lucky cat and cocktails.
Courtesy of Madame Phuong

Openings

  • Baleen Kitchen. 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9305; soleontheocean.com.
  • Captain Jim's Seafood Market Restaurant. 12950 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami; 305-892-2812; captainjimsmiami.com.
  • Chuy’s Miami. 7705 W. Flagler St., Miami; chuys.com.
  • Diez y Seis. 1901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; sbe.com.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels at MiamiCentral. 155 NW Sixth St., Miami.
  • Joe & the Juice at Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura.
  • Joe's Takeaway. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.
  • Madame Phuong Cocktail + Den at Phuc Yea. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
  • Silverspot Cinema Miami. 300 SE Third St., Miami; 305-536-5000; downtownmiami.silverspot.net.
  • Southern Sol Garden BBQ. 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-414-0330; southernsolgardenbbq.com.
  • The Surf Club. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-768-9440; surfclubrestaurant.com.
  • Vista. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistabv.com.
  • Wild 'n Out Sports Bar and Arcade. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-3500;  wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.
Farewell, pastrami on rye.
Farewell, pastrami on rye.
Courtesy of Hank & Harry's Deli

Closings

  • Hank & Harry's (all locations)
Courtesy of Charly's Vegan Tacos

Coming Attractions

  • 800 Degrees Woodfire Kitchen - Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem partner on Aventura restaurant
  • Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening permanent shop  in Little River
  • Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
  • Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
  • Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening second location in downtown Miami
  • Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
  • Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
  • Charly's Vegan Tacos - Mexican chain opening in Miami
  • Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
  • The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • Donna Mare and Bungalow by the Sea - opening at the Cadillac Hotel
  • Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
  • El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
  • El Club - Opening in the Design District
  • Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
  • Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
  • Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
  • Firestone on South Beach - David Grutman turning space into food and retail spaces
  • Generator Hostel Miami - Opening first U.S. location
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
  • Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
  • iLov305 - Pitbull is opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
  • IceBox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
  • Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • La Trova - Julio Cabrero and Michelle Bernstein reunite
  • La Ventanita Cuban Coffee - Opening late 2018.
  • Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
  • Leslie - opening in Little Havana
  • Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
  • Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • Macaluso's - relocating to South Miami
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre -  Opening early 2019.
  • Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
  • Milam's - Opening in Pinecrest
  • Miracle on Flagler - Christmas themed cocktail bar popping up for the holidays
  • Monger - the Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
  • Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
  • Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
  • North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
  • Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
  • Pincho Factory - opening several locations
  • Pink Pie - Opening Fall 2018
  • Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
  • Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
  • Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
  • Raw Juce - opening in Brickell
  • Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
  • Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
  • Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
  • Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
  • Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
  • Sistrunk Market & Brewery - Opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
  • Starbucks - Opening inside several Publix locations
  • Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and Pharrel team up
  • Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
  • Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
  • Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
  • Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
  • Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
  • Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Vista - opening  2018
  • Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
  • Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
Courtesy of Max Santiago

In the Works

  • Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe.
  • Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
  • Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
  • Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
  • Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
  • Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant at the COMO in South Beach
  • Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
  • Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
  • MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

