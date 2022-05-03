Support Us

April 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

May 3, 2022 10:00AM

The Carousel Club is a new lounge-inspired venue at Gulfstream Park.
April saw an immense number of new restaurants emerge onto South Florida's dining scene.

Notable openings include Dirty French Steakhouse by Major Food Group and the lively Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park.

Sadly, Hotsy Totsy, a beloved restaurant in Hollywood, closed, There is some good news, however. The restaurant's website hints at a reopening under a different name and concept in the future.

Coming up, look out for the reopening of Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House and the opening of Max'd Out Donuts.
The Jungle Bar at Dirty French
Openings

  • Alton Food Hall. 55 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; altoneats.com
  • Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar. 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-692-5770
  • Bebito's Cafe at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388
  • Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar.  6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-961-3330; bluedogboca.com
  • Blue Steel Pizza Company. 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-716-6875; bluesteelpizzaftl.com
  • Carousel Club. 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-228-3378; carouselclub.com
  • Clyde's Caribbean at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com
  • Coyo Taco. 1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; coyo-taco.com
  • Dirty French. 1200 Brickell Ave., Miami; 646-757-5477; dirtyfrench.com
  • Dragun Small Batch Gelato. 2613 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-209-2749; dragungelato.com
  • Fogo de Chão. 2801 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-297-8788; fogodechao.com
  • Elevar. 3400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-677-3119; elevarwynwood.com
  • Little Liberty at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com Matchbox. 221 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; matchboxrestaurants.com
  • Meet Mia. 620 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-206-3882; meetmiamiami.com
  • Necessary Purveyor at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; thenecessarypurveyor.com
  • Planta Queen.1201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-732-1952; plantarestaurants.com
  • Prision Pals Taproom. 3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; prisionpals.com
  • Royal 350 Tap and Kitchen. 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-617-7447; royal350.com
  • Sprouts Farmers Market. 2631 NE Tenth Ct., Homestead; 754-764-7247; sprouts.com
Hotsy-Totsy
Closings

  • Hotsy Totsy
Max Santiago and his doughnuts
Coming Attractions
  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open a seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • Bayshore Club - opening in Coconut Grove
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
  • Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
