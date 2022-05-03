April 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable openings include Dirty French Steakhouse by Major Food Group and the lively Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park.
Sadly, Hotsy Totsy, a beloved restaurant in Hollywood, closed, There is some good news, however. The restaurant's website hints at a reopening under a different name and concept in the future.
Coming up, look out for the reopening of Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House and the opening of Max'd Out Donuts.
Openings
- Alton Food Hall. 55 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; altoneats.com
- Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar. 18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-692-5770
- Bebito's Cafe at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388
- Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar. 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-961-3330; bluedogboca.com
- Blue Steel Pizza Company. 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-716-6875; bluesteelpizzaftl.com
- Carousel Club. 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-228-3378; carouselclub.com
- Clyde's Caribbean at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com
- Coyo Taco. 1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; coyo-taco.com
- Dirty French. 1200 Brickell Ave., Miami; 646-757-5477; dirtyfrench.com
- Dragun Small Batch Gelato. 2613 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-209-2749; dragungelato.com
- Fogo de Chão. 2801 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-297-8788; fogodechao.com
- Elevar. 3400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-677-3119; elevarwynwood.com
- Little Liberty at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com Matchbox. 221 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; matchboxrestaurants.com
- Meet Mia. 620 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-206-3882; meetmiamiami.com
- Necessary Purveyor at Time Out Market.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; thenecessarypurveyor.com
- Planta Queen.1201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-732-1952; plantarestaurants.com
- Prision Pals Taproom. 3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; prisionpals.com
- Royal 350 Tap and Kitchen. 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-617-7447; royal350.com
- Sprouts Farmers Market. 2631 NE Tenth Ct., Homestead; 754-764-7247; sprouts.com
Closings
- Hotsy Totsy
Coming Attractions
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open a seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- Bayshore Club - opening in Coconut Grove
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Cafe Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay bringing his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- News Cafe - Iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir - Opening in Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Miami
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Vice Burger - Pop-up opening a permanent location soon.
- Whole Foods Market - Opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations