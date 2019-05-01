April 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

April saw a surprising number of restaurants that come with themes.
Now, in the Magic City, you can drink in an 80's-themed bar, dine in a working gallery, or pretend it's morning any time of the day at two new all-day breakfast restaurants.
Notable closings include Andrew Carmellini's the Dutch and Rosa Mexicano in South Beach. The Forge closed for renovations, and Knaus Berry Farm shuttered for the season.
In coming attractions, Time Out Market is set to open May 9 with 17 eateries, three bars, and a demo kitchen.
Openings
80's 305 Bar at Cafe La Trova
971 SW Eighth St., Miami
cafelatrova.com
Bob’s Your Uncle
928 71st St., Miami Beach
786-542-5366
bobsyouruncle.rocks
Cao Bakery & Cafe
1420 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
caobakerycafe.com
Cho:Tu
3252 NE First Ave, Miami
786-971-9100
Chug's
444 Main Hwy., Suite 21, Coconut Grove
786-795-6362
chugsdiner.com
Cream
9715 NW 41st St., Doral
creamnation.com
The Egg Spot
228 SE First St, Miami
786-803-8329
theeggspot.com
Giache Crepes
295 NW 27th St., Miami
786-401-6957
giachecrepes.com
Gro Wynwood
2700 NW Second Ave., Miami
05-461-2700
growynwood.com
Honeybee Donuts
7388 Red Rd, South Miami
786-773-2770
honeybeedoughnuts.com
Icy-n-Spicy
1250 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-296-7088
facebook.com/icynspicymiamibeach
Laid Fresh
250 NW 24th St, Miami
305-699-0601
laidfresh.com
Leal Bistro + Art
2700 N Miami Ave., Miami
786-542-5246
leal.bistro.business.site
Mrs. Fields at Aventura Mall
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
mrsfields.com
The Pastrami Joint
370 NE 75th St., Miami
954-295-2604
facebook.com/thepastramijoint
Pretzel Kings
2039 NW First Pl., Miami
pretzelkings.us
Stefano Versace Gelato Bistro
1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Unit #CU2, Miami
786-598-8670
stefanoversacegelato.com
The Sylvester
3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-814-4548
thesylvesterbar.com
That's Mine Craft Burgers and Beer
14813 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
786-774-2299
thatsmineburgers.com
Urban Bricks
6144 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami
786-388-0606
urbanbricks.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Closings
- Baires Grill
- The Dutch
- The Forge - Closed for Renovations
- Knaus Berry Farm - Closed for the season
- La Creperie Cafe South Beach
- Rosa Mexicano Lincoln Rd. location
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Amare - Italian in SoFi
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Beefsteak - Jose Andres' food truck will be appearing at FIU
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a second location in Doral
- el Bagel - opening permanent spot
- Caja Caliente - Opening in Coral Gables
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Casa D'Angelo - Opening in Aventura
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Dos Croquetas - popular croqueta delivery company opening a brick-and-mortar
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore concept to open in Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Honeybee Donuts - Opening second location at the Falls
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Kosushi - Brazilian concept coming to Miami
- La Estación American Brasserie - at Miami Brightline station
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - Copening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescadería - Hemingway-themed restaurant
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Shuckers - opening a second location in South Beach
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood Starbucks - opening in Midtown Miami
- Tigertail + Mary - Michael Schwartz opening a veg-friendly spot in Coconut Grove
- Time Out Market - food hall opening on Lincoln Road in South Beach
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Vinaigrette - Danny Serfer opening a Downtown sub shop
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!