April 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

April saw a surprising number of restaurants that come with themes.

Now, in the Magic City, you can drink in an 80's-themed bar, dine in a working gallery, or pretend it's morning any time of the day at two new all-day breakfast restaurants.

Notable closings include Andrew Carmellini's the Dutch and Rosa Mexicano in South Beach. The Forge closed for renovations, and Knaus Berry Farm shuttered for the season.

In coming attractions, Time Out Market is set to open May 9 with 17 eateries, three bars, and a demo kitchen.

Openings

80's 305 Bar at Cafe La Trova

cafelatrova.com 971 SW Eighth St., Miami

Bob’s Your Uncle

bobsyouruncle.rocks 928 71st St., Miami Beach786-542-5366

Cao Bakery & Cafe

caobakerycafe.com 1420 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Cho:Tu

Chug's

chugsdiner.com 444 Main Hwy., Suite 21, Coconut Grove786-795-6362

Cream

creamnation.com 9715 NW 41st St., Doral

The Egg Spot

theeggspot.com 228 SE First St, Miami786-803-8329

Giache Crepes

giachecrepes.com 295 NW 27th St., Miami786-401-6957

Gro Wynwood

growynwood.com 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami05-461-2700

Honeybee Donuts

honeybeedoughnuts.com 7388 Red Rd, South Miami786-773-2770

Icy-n-Spicy

facebook.com/icynspicymiamibeach 1250 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-296-7088

Laid Fresh

laidfresh.com 250 NW 24th St, Miami305-699-0601

Leal Bistro + Art

leal.bistro.business.site 2700 N Miami Ave., Miami786-542-5246

Mrs. Fields at Aventura Mall

mrsfields.com 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

The Pastrami Joint

facebook.com/thepastramijoint 370 NE 75th St., Miami954-295-2604

Pretzel Kings

pretzelkings.us 2039 NW First Pl., Miami

Stefano Versace Gelato Bistro

stefanoversacegelato.com 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Unit #CU2, Miami786-598-8670

The Sylvester

thesylvesterbar.com 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-814-4548

That's Mine Craft Burgers and Beer

thatsmineburgers.com 14813 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach786-774-2299

Urban Bricks

urbanbricks.com 6144 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami786-388-0606

Closings



Baires Grill

The Dutch

The Forge - Closed for Renovations

Knaus Berry Farm - Closed for the season

La Creperie Cafe South Beach

Rosa Mexicano Lincoln Rd. location

Coming Attractions

