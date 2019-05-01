 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Mochi ice cream with gummy bears.EXPAND
Mochi ice cream with gummy bears.
Icy-n-Spicy

April 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | May 1, 2019 | 10:10am
AA

April saw a surprising number of restaurants that come with themes.

Now, in the Magic City, you can drink in an 80's-themed bar, dine in a working gallery, or pretend it's morning any time of the day at two new all-day breakfast restaurants.

Notable closings include Andrew Carmellini's the Dutch and Rosa Mexicano in South Beach. The Forge closed for renovations, and Knaus Berry Farm shuttered for the season.

In coming attractions, Time Out Market is set to open May 9 with 17 eateries, three bars, and a demo kitchen.

Pastelitos and more at Chug's.EXPAND
Pastelitos and more at Chug's.
Ariete

Openings

80's 305 Bar at Cafe La Trova


971 SW Eighth St., Miami
cafelatrova.com

Bob’s Your Uncle


928 71st St., Miami Beach
786-542-5366
bobsyouruncle.rocks

Cao Bakery & Cafe


1420 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
caobakerycafe.com

Cho:Tu


3252 NE First Ave, Miami
786-971-9100

Chug's


444 Main Hwy., Suite 21, Coconut Grove
786-795-6362
chugsdiner.com

Cream


9715 NW 41st St., Doral
creamnation.com

The Egg Spot


228 SE First St, Miami
786-803-8329
theeggspot.com

Giache Crepes


295 NW 27th St., Miami
786-401-6957
giachecrepes.com

Gro Wynwood


2700 NW Second Ave., Miami
05-461-2700
growynwood.com

Honeybee Donuts


7388 Red Rd, South Miami
786-773-2770
honeybeedoughnuts.com

Icy-n-Spicy


1250 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-296-7088
facebook.com/icynspicymiamibeach

Laid Fresh


250 NW 24th St, Miami
305-699-0601
laidfresh.com

Leal Bistro + Art


2700 N Miami Ave., Miami
786-542-5246
leal.bistro.business.site

Mrs. Fields at Aventura Mall


19501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
mrsfields.com

The Pastrami Joint


370 NE 75th St., Miami
954-295-2604
facebook.com/thepastramijoint

Pretzel Kings


2039 NW First Pl., Miami
pretzelkings.us

Stefano Versace Gelato Bistro


1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Unit #CU2, Miami
786-598-8670
stefanoversacegelato.com

The Sylvester


3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-814-4548
thesylvesterbar.com

That's Mine Craft Burgers and Beer


14813 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach
786-774-2299
thatsmineburgers.com

Urban Bricks


6144 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami
786-388-0606
urbanbricks.com

April 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and ClosingsEXPAND
Courtesy of The Dutch

Closings

  • Baires Grill
  • The Dutch
  • The Forge - Closed for Renovations
  • Knaus Berry Farm - Closed for the season
  • La Creperie Cafe South Beach
  • Rosa Mexicano Lincoln Rd. location

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Amare - Italian in SoFi
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Beefsteak - Jose Andres' food truck will be appearing at FIU
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Bunnie Cakes - opening a second location in Doral
  • el Bagel - opening permanent spot
  • Caja Caliente - Opening in Coral Gables
  • The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
  • Casa D'Angelo - Opening in Aventura
  • Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • Dos Croquetas - popular croqueta delivery company opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Dunkanoo Kitchen - opening in Wynwood
  • Ember - Brad Kilgore concept to open in Paradise Plaza in the Design District
  • Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
  • Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
  • G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
  • Honeybee Donuts - Opening second location at the Falls
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Kosushi - Brazilian concept coming to Miami
  • La Estación American Brasserie - at Miami Brightline station
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Macchialina - Copening second location in Coral Gables
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
  • Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
  • Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
  • Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
  • Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescadería - Hemingway-themed restaurant
  • Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
  • Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
  • Shuckers - opening a second location in South Beach
  • Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Spanglish - opening in Wynwood Starbucks - opening in Midtown Miami
  • Tigertail + Mary - Michael Schwartz opening a veg-friendly spot in Coconut Grove
  • Time Out Market - food hall opening on Lincoln Road in South Beach
  • Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Vinaigrette - Danny Serfer opening a Downtown sub shop
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >