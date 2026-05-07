Midweek Cafecito

Florida Boy Pxtn On Life After National TV

On this episode of Midweek Cafecito, the performer shares how The Voice led to working with some of the world's biggest artists.
By Celia AlmeidaMay 7, 2026
photo of singer Pxtn in a blazer, tie, and denim jeans holding flowers in front of a flower shop
Pxtn is a Florida Boy through and through.

Photo by Samantha Lugo
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On the latest episode of New Times podcast Midweek Cafecito, singer/songwriter, choreographer, and dancer Paxton Ingram, these days known mononymously as Pxtn, talks to culture editor Celia Almeida about the many creative projects he’s pursued in the decade since he competed on NBC’s The Voice. His forthcoming album, Florida Boy, explores the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced while building his career in the aftermath of his primetime stint.

New Times first interviewed Pxtn in 2016, just after he completed his tenure on The Voice. Ten years later, he returned to the show to appear on its Battle of Champions season, which aired last month. In the decade since, he’s choreographed for some of the world’s biggest artists — Karol G, Pitbull, Maluma, Ozuna, among many others — and taught dancers who performed on the Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny. More recently, he released singles “Hurricane Season,” “Dirtbag,” and “Gas Station Flowers” ahead of the August release of Florida Boy.

Staying independent is the move, Pxtn tells New Times. “I’ve seen a lot of my friends not have the same story…I almost got a deal situation that would’ve been terrible. [I] walked away from it, which was very hard, ’cause I’m like, ‘This is all I’ve worked up for. You’re gonna tell me the day before I sign that this isn’t it?’ Which saved my life.”

Listen to the full conversation below, and watch episodes of Midweek Cafecito on YouTube and stream it on Spotify.

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Before rejoining Miami New Times as culture editor in 2025, Celia Almeida freelanced for the paper starting in 2016, then came aboard as a staff editor in 2018. Beginning in late 2019, she served as digital editor for Ink. Her writing has been featured in Billboard, Consequence, Paper, and Rolling Stone, among other outlets.

celia.almeida@miaminewtimes.com

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