Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

XXXTentaction Murder Trial, Week 2: Eyewitnesses Describe Rapper's Final Moments

February 22, 2023 8:00AM

Scott Barbieux gave eyewitness testimony in the XXXTentacion murder trial in Fort Lauderdale on February 14, 2023.
Scott Barbieux gave eyewitness testimony in the XXXTentacion murder trial in Fort Lauderdale on February 14, 2023. WPLG Local 10 screenshot/YouTube
On the afternoon of June 18, 2018, Scott Barbieux was checking out the ATVs and dirt bikes lined up outside the entrance of Reva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. That's when he saw one of his favorite hip-hop artists, Plantation native XXXTentacion, walk out of the dealership, Barbieux testified last week in a Broward County courtroom.

"'Hey X, let me get a photo,'" Barbieux recalled asking the rapper. "He just ignored me and got in his car."

XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) attempted to leave Reva in his BMW i8 sports car with Leonard Kerr, a family friend, riding shotgun. When a Dodge Journey blocked the BMW at the exit, Barbieux testified, he watched two masked men, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun, emerge from the SUV.

Kerr jumped out of the BMW and ran past him, screaming, "They're robbing X!" Barbieux stated. He could see XXXTentacion "fighting for his life" as the robber who was holding the rifle backed up. "Bam!" Barbieux said, describing the first of three or four gunshots he heard.

Barbieux was one of several eyewitnesses to testify last week in the trial of three men — Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams — charged with murdering XXXTentacion that day in a botched robbery that netted a Louis Vuitton satchel stuffed with $50,000 in hundred-dollar bills that the 19-year-old rapper was holding. Jurors also heard from two crime-lab detectives who collected evidence from various scenes tied to the homicide and two women who were close to Williams.

Their testimony corroborates the account of Robert Allen, a fourth member of the robbery crew who pleaded guilty in August for his role in XXXTentacion's death. Testimony from Allen, the prosecution's star witness, stretched across five days following opening arguments earlier this month.

Allen stated under oath that Boatwright carried a rifle to the robbery and shot XXXTentacion and that Newsome, the other gunman, snatched the Vuitton bag. Williams was behind the wheel of the SUV, according to Allen, who said he refused to participate in the stickup owing to surveillance cameras he'd seen inside and outside Reva.

The trial is expected to last through March.

Eyewitness Accounts

Having briefly ducked for cover, Barbieux testified that on February 14, he ran to the BMW and found XXXTentacion nearly lifeless while the Dodge sped off. After shaking the 19-year-old victim's shoulders, he said, he snapped a photo of the critically wounded rapper that he posted on his Snapchat a few minutes later.

When Broward County Assistant State Attorney Pascale Achille asked why he took the snapshot, Barbieux replied, "Because I was a big fan of his, and I wanted a photo to remember that forever."

Asked why he took a snapshot of the dying rapper, Barbieux replied, "Because I was a big fan of his and I wanted a photo to remember that forever."

tweet this
On February 16, Layla Can, Barbieux's then-girlfriend who was with him at Reva, testified that she watched the Dodge pull in front of the BMW "pretty swiftly" and that the two armed men "jumped out aggressively."

"They were yelling, 'Get out of the car!'" Can recalled. "I saw them reach into the car. Both of them were on the driver's side."

Can said she, too, ducked for cover when she heard the gunshots. After the SUV took off, she followed Barbieux to the BMW. Reva employees also approached the fallen rapper, and one of them checked his pulse and called 911, Can said, adding, "I was in a state of shock."

A day after Can testified, Reva sales rep Marco Rueda told jurors he was about 60 feet away when the robbery transpired. "There was a lot of struggling going on," Rueda testified. "One of them came over to the passenger's side when the door was open."

After hearing the gunshots, Rueda watched the robbers pile into the Dodge and speed off. XXXTentacion's death affected him, he added. "He was such a nice young man," Rueda said. "He always came in super happy. That is the way he seemed that day."

Defendant's Friends Testify

On February 14 and 15, the jury heard testimony from Tony Robinson, a Miramar resident who was a close friend of Williams, and from Williams' ex-girlfriend Tenell Carter. Both women corroborated Allen's testimony about the events that led up to the robbery-turned-homicide and its aftermath.

Robinson said she did not have an intimate relationship with Williams and considered him a brother. "We hung out together," she testified. "Our kids play with each other. I would cook, and he would come over."

On June 17, 2018, a day before the robbery, Robinson testified, Williams asked her to rent a car for him through the car-rental app Turo. He told her that Allen would go with her to pick up the rental the following day.

"The plan was to pick up Big Rob from his house, go to the bank, deposit the money for the rental car, and then pick up the rental car," she said under oath. "I would be the one to pick up the car from the owner, and then we would drive somewhere so Big Rob could take the car."

Robinson said in the late afternoon of June 18, she got a call from Allen's phone. It was Boatwright, who informed her they'd gotten into an accident in the Dodge. She said Williams was with her at the time, noting, "He was upset."

She stayed home while Williams drove to the scene of the accident in her car. Allen, Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams later showed up at her house together, Robinson stated. "They were arguing about who was going to be responsible for the damages," she recounted. "[Williams] felt he shouldn't have to pay for it since he wasn't there when it happened."

When Achille asked whether Williams had told her that "it wasn't supposed to go down like that," Carter replied, "Yes ma'am."

tweet this
Williams then handed her $1,000 in cash, which she delivered to the Dodge's owner. "They were one-hundred-denomination bills," Robinson said. "And they were all crispy."

Tenell Carter, a preschool teacher who dated Williams for a year and a half until they broke up shortly after XXXTentacion's homicide, testified that he told her he'd been present during the robbery and murder. When prosecutor Achille asked whether Williams had told her that "it wasn't supposed to go down like that" and that he knew the shooter's identity, Carter replied, "Yes, ma'am."

Carter also confirmed that after he was arrested, Williams persuaded her to submit a notarized affidavit to Judge Michael Usan, who is presiding over the case, falsely stating that he was not behind the wheel the day XXXTentacion was murdered.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Francisco Alvarado was born in Nicaragua and grew up in Miami, giving him unique insight into the Magic City and all its dark corners. An investigative reporter with a knack for uncovering corruption, Alvarado made his bones as a staff writer at Miami New Times and remains in dogged pursuit of the next juicy story.
Contact: Francisco Alvarado

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Tropical Trailblazer

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation