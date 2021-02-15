Meanwhile in Florida, We're Actually Melting

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Over the past several days, an epic winter storm dumped sheets of ice and mountains of snow on most of the continental U.S., causing widespread power outages. Texas, a state known for its mostly mild winters, was blanketed overnight, and many residents of the Lone Star State are without electricity as a result of the unusual weather pattern. Minnesota is experiencing record-low temperatures, and Wyoming is covered by more than 50 inches of snow.

Of course, Florida once again absolutely refuses to conform to the national narrative. Less than two weeks after the National Weather Service issued a "falling iguana" advisory, warning that temperatures here could dip low enough to cause iguanas to freeze and fall from the treetops, the Sunshine State has transformed back into the disgusting swamp it truly is at heart.

Yesterday, Miami hit a high of 86 degrees, while the city of Palm Beach Gardens broke 90. Per University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy, that's nearly a record.

"We were just 3° shy of breaking the record high temperature," McNoldy wrote on Twitter. "This is not normal."

This is isn’t gloating it honest concern about warming and also angst about a potentially miserable summer ahead. Last year was the hottest on record. #weather #ClimateAction #Miami @BMcNoldy https://t.co/CUmbdf02z1 — Krishna Komanduri, MD, FASTCT (@drkomanduri) February 15, 2021

The National Weather Service tweeted, assuringly, that Mother Nature seems to be "a little confused that it's February & not June."

Climate change is almost certainly a factor causing both the winter storm plaguing our northern friends and the heat and humidity smothering us in South Florida. So far, February in Miami has been 2.8 degrees warmer than usual, according to NBC6 meteorologist John Morales. Overall, summer temperatures are now hitting us 32 days earlier than they did in 1970.

As for now, the forecast calls for more 80-degree days in our immediate future, before dipping into the 70s this weekend. In the meantime, we'll be down here sweating, feeling like a bowl of potato salad that's been left outside at the barbecue for a few hours too long.