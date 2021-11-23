Did You Buy the Winning $96K Lottery Ticket at the Winn-Dixie in Coral Way?

Well, that's essentially what's about to happen, albeit unwittingly, if the buyer of a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket purchased at the Winn-Dixie on SW 22nd Street and 32nd Avenue in Coral Way doesn't come forward to claim their winnings by 11:59 p.m. tonight.
A store manager could not be reached by phone Monday.
The ticket, which bears the winning numbers 05-14-16-25-31, is worth $96,558.33, according to a statement from the Florida Lottery.
Florida Lottery spokesperson Meredyth Hope tells New Times that the ticket remained unclaimed as of Monday afternoon.
Lottery officials are imploring those who bought into the May 27 drawing to refer back to their tickets.
The top prize can only be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. There is only one district office in Miami-Dade. It is located in Miami Lakes.
Fantasy 5 participants select five numbers for each ticket they purchase. A ticket bearing all five numbers drawn, which can be in any order, wins the top prize. You can still score cash winnings by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn, though for smaller payouts.
According to Florida Lottery rules, if the winning ticket isn't claimed, the dough gets split among those who correctly matched three or four of the numbers (provided those people claim their winnings).
Otherwise, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
The Florida Lottery Customer Service Department can be reached at 850-487-7787. The Miami-Dade Florida Lottery District Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 4621 Oak Ln., Miami Lakes.