Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

News

Did You Buy the Winning $96K Lottery Ticket at the Winn-Dixie in Coral Way?

November 23, 2021 8:30AM

The Winn-Dixie on SW 22nd Street in Coral Way, where the winning ticket was purchased
The Winn-Dixie on SW 22nd Street in Coral Way, where the winning ticket was purchased Google Street View
Imagine turning down $100,000.

Well, that's essentially what's about to happen, albeit unwittingly, if the buyer of a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket purchased at the Winn-Dixie on SW 22nd Street and 32nd Avenue in Coral Way doesn't come forward to claim their winnings by 11:59 p.m. tonight.

A store manager could not be reached by phone Monday.

The ticket, which bears the winning numbers 05-14-16-25-31, is worth $96,558.33, according to a statement from the Florida Lottery.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Florida Lottery spokesperson Meredyth Hope tells New Times that the ticket remained unclaimed as of Monday afternoon.

Lottery officials are imploring those who bought into the May 27 drawing to refer back to their tickets.

The top prize can only be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. There is only one district office in Miami-Dade. It is located in Miami Lakes.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE FLORIDA LOTTERY
Courtesy of the Florida Lottery
If the winning ticket goes unclaimed, Hope says, it will be the second Fantasy 5 winning ticket this year to suffer that fate. The first occurred with the May 1 drawing, which would have netted the winner $77,510.23 had they claimed the ticket by October 28. Hope tells New Times the earlier winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Bonita Springs (at 26841 Tamiami Trail).

Fantasy 5 participants select five numbers for each ticket they purchase. A ticket bearing all five numbers drawn, which can be in any order, wins the top prize. You can still score cash winnings by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn, though for smaller payouts.


According to Florida Lottery rules, if the winning ticket isn't claimed, the dough gets split among those who correctly matched three or four of the numbers (provided those people claim their winnings).

Otherwise, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

The Florida Lottery Customer Service Department can be reached at 850-487-7787. The Miami-Dade Florida Lottery District Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 4621 Oak Ln., Miami Lakes.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Majchrowicz is a staff writer at Miami New Times. He studied journalism at Indiana University and has reported for PolitiFact, The New York Times, Washington Post, the Post and Courier, and Tampa Bay Times.
Contact: Michael Majchrowicz

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Honor Delayed

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation