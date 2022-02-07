Five Reasons to Stop Rooting for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are currently banking that the answer to this question is not only never, but that the act itself is sacrilege.
We call bullshit. Forget geography and filial loyalty. We're sick and tired of being sick and tired of the Miami Dolphins. Enough is enough. The metaverse is coming. Outdated ideas of right and wrong no longer apply.
We're here to tell you: Go ahead, buy that Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey! Order the Kansas City Chiefs cap! Here are five reasons South Floridians should dump the Dolphins once and for all, and switch NFL teams.
Embarrassing ScandalsIt seems these days that the Dolphins are on TMZ more than Kanye West, and it's definitely not for their celebrity-packed championship parties at LIV. It's one thing to be bad; it's another to be bad at being bad. But it's an entirely different league of bad when your team makes the national news every four years for the bad-at-being-bad Olympics.
Most recently, head coach Brian Flores has alleged in a lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each game he lost in 2019.
But there have been plenty of fire drills before this most recent five-alarm blaze: There was the time in 2017 a coach filmed himself snorting cocaine before a team meeting at the Dolphins offices. Never forget the Richie Incognito scandal of the early 2010s, when an NFL investigation found offensive linemen "engaged in a pattern of harassment" with taunting and bullying. And two words from 2021: Deshaun Watson.
At what point is it OK for a sports fan to decide this is not a franchise that represents them?
Unaligned MoralsIf you're the kind of person who believes the Miami Dolphins winning football games is more important than the team's ethics, then you should stop reading right now and go straight to confession.
The Miami Dolphins' pursuit of Deshaun Watson is a certifiable deal breaker. There is no universe where it is remotely OK to entertain the trade of a quarterback currently facing accusations of 22 incidences of sexual misconduct.
Regardless of whether the Dolphins are successful in trading Watson, it's the pursuit that should make you feel icky inside. No one wants to be associated with that sort of business. Definitely do not give your money to a team that decides paying off 22 women to silence their claims about your quarterback is part of the cost of doing business.
Maybe that team is no longer for you. Maybe aqua and orange should be retired from your wardrobe for good.
‘We’re going to the Super Bowl!’: Relive the moment the Cincinnati Bengals made history pic.twitter.com/ghw5UO03hC— Enquirer (@Enquirer) February 3, 2022
IncompetenceThe Miami Dolphins haven't won a Super Bowl since 1973. They haven't even made it to the big game since 1984. Life is too short to continue waiting. Nobody should feel obligated to chaining themselves to a miserable entertainment experience.
If you're sick of watching the same movie over and over expecting a different ending, maybe it's time to switch theaters — at least until a new director comes out with a sequel.
It would be one thing if there were ups and downs — like being a Miami Heat fan, for example — but the Dolphins have brought nothing but disappointment to their fans' lives.
"The Dolphins won the Super Bowl," said no one under the age of 49, ever.
PoliticsYup, going there. Usually, we wouldn't go there, but nothing has been usual since Donald Trump was elected to office.
It's one thing that Stephen Ross is a longtime GOP donor. Most NFL owners tend to be political conservatives. But he has been a major, public supporter of Donald Trump — a man who seems destined to go down in history with a "Treasonist" asterisk appended to his name — going so far as to throw fundraisers that generate a massive amount of monetary wood for Trump to burn.
We're here to say it's OK to take issue with supporting the Dolphins as long as Ross is the owner. Hell, there have been far more tepid reasons for switching alliances.
The Next GenerationIf a parent in New York, upon seeing how well the Miami Heat franchise is run, decides his son should support the Heat instead of the Knicks, you'd applaud him. Why can't the inverse of that reasoning justify dumping the Dolphins?
Nobody decides their favorite movie based on where it was filmed. And yet, for whatever reason, fans seem to decide their favorite sports teams on the seemingly irrelevant detail that the players train sort of close to where they live or once lived.
With 32 NFL teams to choose from, should we really be handing down our Dolphins jerseys to the next generation? If you're a middle-aged Miami Dolphins fan, the team has been letting you down for your entire life. Why put a child through this?!
Our kids will have enough to worry about with sea-level rise and climate change. Let them root for the Chiefs next season.