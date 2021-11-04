Five Drastic Steps the Miami Dolphins Must Take to Keep Tua Tagovailoa

That job still belongs to Tua Tagovailoa, who, at the very least, does not have 22 active lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior.
Even the whispers of the trade are an insult to Tagovailoa, and it would be in everyone's best interest to save the Tua-Dolphins marriage before the two call it quits.
Of course, it will take drastic measures.
Here are five obvious steps Dolphins owner Stephen Ross can follow to ensure the rest of this season and next give Tagovailoa the opportunity to deliver on his promise of being the team's franchise quarterback.
Publicly Announce the Team Will Never Trade for Deshaun Watson
We will not entertain this any longer. It's enough already, Miami Dolphins.
We promise one day there will be another elite quarterback to chase if Tua Tagovailoa doesn't cut it. We're also fairly certain that the next guy won't have 22 massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct.
Say it's over. Say it won't happen. Not this offseason, not ever. Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers will be available soon. Go after one of those players, if you must. Stop embarrassing yourselves.
Fire Everyone and Start OverAs if the 1-7 record wasn't bad enough, the promise and absolute disappointment surrounding this season is enough probable cause to warrant that everyone involved be shown the locker-room door.
Surely, general manager Chris Grier has wasted more assets and cap space faster than any front-office executive in NFL history. It seems impossible that anyone could have done worse. He must go before he ruins another season.
Head coach Brian Flores deserves to be fired, too. It's tough, because he really seemed like the man for the job. But his handling of Deshaun Watsongate has been downright shameful. He's proven himself to be incapable of handling the responsibility of game-planning for an opponent or of building a legit coaching staff.
Both Grier and Flores have no business returning next season.
Any reasonable, promising quarterback would likely request an offseason trade if it seemed inevitable that Grier and Flores would be coming back.
Tua Tagovailoa deserves a fresh start — and so do the fans.
Good luck getting the best version of someone while you are undermining their confidence that you believe in them.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 2, 2021
Hire Louis Riddick as the New GMOver the past few years, ESPN's Louis Riddick has been called in for interviews for GM jobs in the NFL but has yet to be hired. He's a terrific football mind and consistently seems to be on the right side of logical discussions — not only about players' talents but also about what is right and wrong with the game. He's professional, respected, and would be an instant upgrade over the Dolphins' current front office.
Doubtless, Riddick has made a lot of friends in the league while with ESPN and would be an instant hit with the free agents who've watched him on TV for years.
Hire an Offensive-Minded Head CoachHow Tua Tagovailoa goes, so go the Miami Dolphins' next five to ten years. Therefore, it should be in everyone's best interest for him to succeed. To do that, the Dolphins must bring Tagovailoa a coach tailored to his needs, and what he needs is an elite, outside-the-box offensive-minded coach who will utilize Tagovailoa to his utmost potential.
Maybe that man is Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley? Maybe it's Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady? Whoever it is, hire him already to fix the offense.
(While we're at it, let's find a defensive coordinator who can take the many talents the Dolphins already have on defense and finally stabilize that unit.)
Fix the OffenseThe Dolphins have spent millions on cornerbacks and defensive linemen since Tua Tagovailoa was drafted, and frankly not enough on offensive linemen and playmaking offensive weapons. That has to change this offseason.
Tagovailoa is working with one of the worst offenses in football.
If the Dolphins expect an elite player to shine behind this offensive line, then the Miami Dolphins may very well be the worst team in the NFL when it comes to player evaluations.