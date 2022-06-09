"We're Moving to Miami": On Javanka's Rush to Ditch Trump for the 305

They say Miami is a place where you go to escape — be it from an old life, the cold weather, or, if you're Jared Kushner, your father-in-law.
On November 5, 2020, less than a day after President Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night and infamously and falsely proclaimed that "frankly, we did win this election" (spoiler alert: he did not), Kushner told his wife, Ivanka Trump, that they would be leaving their Washington D.C. home for the Sunshine State, according to an article in Wednesday's New York Times. by the paper's chief White House correspondent, Peter Baker.
“We’re moving to Miami,” Kushner announced, well before Trump had officially lost the election.
And the Kushner clan did. Though, more specifically, to Miami's sleepy beachfront neighbor, Surfside.
As detailed in a February Washingtonian magazine story, "Javanka In Exile," written by former New Times staff writer (and occasional contributor) Bob Norman, Jared and Ivanka relocated to the quaint seaside community following the January 6 insurrection, during which Ivanka reportedly spent hours begging her father to call off the mob of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
In Surfside, a mile-long municipality wedged between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour that was thrust into the world spotlight last summer after 98 people died following a beachfront condo collapse, Norman spoke with a handful of the couple's new neighbors, including then-Mayor Charles Burkett.
12-story Arte luxury condo, where Burkett claimed to have had a “very generic” chat with the hosts. (The Kushners have reportedly been renting while construction is underway at their future home in nearby Indian Creek Village, AKA "Billionaire Bunker.")
Eliana Salzhauer, a Surfside town commissioner at the time who was voted out in the same election that vanquished Burkett, wasn't so thrilled with the couple’s arrival.
"It was, ‘Oh, good, the town is getting recognition,’” Salzhauer, a Democrat, told Norman. “Then it was, ‘Oh, no, the psychos are coming.’"
One resident, a beach activist reportedly passionate about protecting Surfside's loggerhead sea turtles during nesting season, recalled hollering at Ivanka after she lead her Pomeranian toward the beach and past a sign that was clearly marked with the words "dogs not allowed." (“I just opened my mouth and said, ‘You can’t go out there with the dog!’” she told Norman.)
Aside from allegedly pissing off some neighbors, hanging with the mayor, attending Art Basel, and dining with Pitbull, the former White House aides whose political lives were once well-documented in Washington have lain relatively low in and around the Magic City.
But as Peter Baker noted his Times story, Javanka's efforts to stay out of the spotlight might soon come to a screeching halt. The couple is slated to play a major role in the U.S. House January 6 committee's public hearings, the first of which will be held tonight.