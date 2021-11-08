Support Us

The Magic of Mike Gesicki's One-Hand Catches

November 8, 2021 8:00AM

Mike Gesicki makes a one-handed catch in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins' sloppy 17-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday was only their second victory of the season. It's almost Thanksgiving — that's bad.

But the wizardry of Mike Gesicki playing tight end each week is one thing about the Dolphins that is undeniably not bad. If their record was tied to some sort of difficulty score assigned to catches Gesicki has made this season, they'd be in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Gesicki added two more gems to his long list of circus grabs: The first was an impossible catch early in the first quarter that moved the Dolphins into Texans territory, an area of the field the Dolphins didn't occupy much all game.
Later in the game, Gesicki topped himself when he hauled in an even-less-believable leaping one-hand grab that moved the Dolphins into field-goal range.

In a game that featured nine turnovers and some of the worst offense ever seen in an NFL game, this catch is basically the equivalent of a Hail Mary game-winner.

While Mike Gesicki has been a bright spot all season for the Dolphins, the sad reality is even a win on Sunday to break a seven-game losing streak still gave off extreme depression vibes.

Minutes before the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with a broken finger, leaving Dolphins fans with three hours of watching Jacoby Brissett and the 1-7 Dolphins against Tyrod Taylor and the 1-7 Texans.

The Dolphins were lucky to play the Texans on Sunday. They won't be as lucky Thursday night when they'll host the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.

All of Mike Gesicki's circus catches probably won't save them there. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
