 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Videos show Broward deputies violently interacting with students near J.P. Taravella High School.
Videos show Broward deputies violently interacting with students near J.P. Taravella High School.
screenshot via @damn.tapoutt

Videos Show Broward Deputies Pepper Spraying, Punching Teens Near Taravella High School

Jessica Lipscomb | April 18, 2019 | 11:37pm
AA

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a situation in which deputies pepper-sprayed, punched, and slammed into the ground at least two teens Thursday afternoon near J.P. Taravella High School.

Videos of the incident began rapidly spreading on social media Thursday night. The footage shows a teenage boy in a navy T-shirt being detained with his face pressed to the asphalt. Suddenly, a deputy pepper sprays another teen in a red shirt and throws him to the ground. The deputy slams the teen's face into the ground, then takes a swing and punches him in the face. A witness screams in horror, "What are you doing?! He's bleeding!" Another deputy handcuffs the teen behind his back.

Related Stories

According to WSVN, deputies responded to a Tamarac McDonald's near the high school, where students had gathered to watch a fight. The deputies allegedly ended the fight but began to violently interact with students in the area. Two teens were taken into custody and another was hospitalized after being pepper sprayed, according to the TV station.

The videos have caught the attention of several student activists at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which is considered both a sister school and rival to Taravella. Ryan Deitsch, one of the founders of Never Again MSD, called the footage "f**ked, no question." Parkland survivor Mei-Ling Ho-Shing shared the videos with a strong message against police brutality.

"OUR BLACK YOUTH AREN’T SAFE," she wrote. "We keep saying how more police is the answer to safety but is this what safety looks like?"

A spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office told the Sun Sentinel the agency is investigating the incident.

"BSO is aware of the video," Veda Coleman-Wright told the newspaper. "They’re investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened, how it started, how it escalated and they’re looking at the outcome of it."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >