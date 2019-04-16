Here Are Some Oddly Satisfying Videos of an Old Miami Beach Hospital Imploding

For more than a decade, one of the first things drivers would see as they pulled onto Miami Beach from the MacArthur Causeway was an abandoned concrete building stripped of windows and doors.

Considered an eyesore by many, the old South Shore Hospital came tumbling down this morning during a scheduled implosion. Neighbors cheeried when the building finally collapsed:

Demolition of abandoned Miami Beach building viewed from @wsvn chopper pic.twitter.com/paRSBhlGht — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 16, 2019

This morning, the old South Shore Hospital, between Alton Rd. and West Ave. in Miami Beach was demolished to make way for a new park and high-rise condo. It had been abandoned since 2006. (video via @AliciaZuckerman) pic.twitter.com/L3ur4jrP6a — WLRN Public Media (@WLRN) April 16, 2019

South Shore Hospital opened in the late 1960s but floundered through various financial troubles over the decades as South Beach's geriatric population withered. The facility shuttered in 2006 after going bankrupt, according to the Miami Herald.

The hospital site at 630 Alton Road will now be redeveloped into a 44-story skyscraper, a 3-acre public park, and — of course — more retail space.

Although Miami Beach does not typically allow buildings to be imploded, developer Russell Galbut appealed that policy through the city's Board of Rules and Appeals.

Before Tuesday morning's demolition, crews helped seal off the entryways of nearby apartment buildings and businesses. Customers at the Publix at Fifth and Alton were diverted through an east door, which was furthest from the implosion site.

Here's a slow-motion video of the implosion from Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian:

As a refresher, here's what the hospital looked like back in 2003:

EXPAND South Shore Hospital on May 24, 2003 photo courtesy of Mitch Novick

Although the abandoned hospital took less than a minute to come crumbling down, the new development won't be finished for quite some time. Galbut says the new development could take between two to three years to complete.