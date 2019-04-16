 


The long-vacant South Shore Hospital was demolished Tuesday morning.EXPAND
The long-vacant South Shore Hospital was demolished Tuesday morning.
screenshot via Miami Beach Police Department

Here Are Some Oddly Satisfying Videos of an Old Miami Beach Hospital Imploding

Jessica Lipscomb | April 16, 2019 | 2:43pm
For more than a decade, one of the first things drivers would see as they pulled onto Miami Beach from the MacArthur Causeway was an abandoned concrete building stripped of windows and doors.

Considered an eyesore by many, the old South Shore Hospital came tumbling down this morning during a scheduled implosion. Neighbors cheeried when the building finally collapsed:

South Shore Hospital opened in the late 1960s but floundered through various financial troubles over the decades as South Beach's geriatric population withered. The facility shuttered in 2006 after going bankrupt, according to the Miami Herald.

The hospital site at 630 Alton Road will now be redeveloped into a 44-story skyscraper, a 3-acre public park, and — of course — more retail space.

Although Miami Beach does not typically allow buildings to be imploded, developer Russell Galbut appealed that policy through the city's Board of Rules and Appeals.

Before Tuesday morning's demolition, crews helped seal off the entryways of nearby apartment buildings and businesses. Customers at the Publix at Fifth and Alton were diverted through an east door, which was furthest from the implosion site.

Here's a slow-motion video of the implosion from Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian:

View this post on Instagram

And it’s down...slow mo

A post shared by Mark Samuelian (@marksamuelian) on

As a refresher, here's what the hospital looked like back in 2003:

South Shore Hospital on May 24, 2003EXPAND
South Shore Hospital on May 24, 2003
photo courtesy of Mitch Novick

Although the abandoned hospital took less than a minute to come crumbling down, the new development won't be finished for quite some time. Galbut says the new development could take between two to three years to complete.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

