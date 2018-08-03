Gamblers Really Think University of Miami Will Pummel LSU in Season Opener

The University of Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for their September 2 season opener against the Louisiana State University Tigers at the massive AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys and just about any other marquee event drawing upward of 80,000 fans. The ACC-SEC clash will be a rare Sunday-night college football matchup, which means it will stand alone in prime time and give fans their first chance to see the 2018 squads for UM and LSU.
They'll also get a chance to lay down money on the game, and according to some Vegas books, Miami-LSU will be far and away the most heavily bet
Says there have already been some big bets on Miami -2.5 vs. LSU. Line is -3 now. Expected to be largest bet game of the weekend. https://t.co/JoJ4lOXAsD— Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmigizz) August 1, 2018
According to John Murray, director at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Vegas is keen on the Cane' chances at starting the season with a big win against LSU, and the public has agreed, so much so that the line has moved in an attempt to get more fans to put money on the Tigers.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“It’s an isolated game on a Sunday night. I think there’s a good chance that’ll be the most heavily bet game that weekend,” Murray says. “Miami opened -2.5; now it’s -3. We’ve already taken some big bets on the Hurricanes. I know there will be an accumulation of public bets on Miami. The public loves short favorites, and Miami is coming off a successful season. They got off to a great start last year."
Murray also points out that although most bettors are high on Miami, the line and the bets also have much to do with LSU's lackluster team this year. Vegas would love the Tigers to pull out the win, because bettors would make much more money, but Murray doesn't seem too confident in that happening.
“We’re gonna need LSU, but unfortunately, we don’t think much of LSU this year,” he says.
So there you have it: According to sports gamblers, Miami will beat LSU in a massive nationally televised matchup in their season opener. Vegas is basically handing out free money, so go get some.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!