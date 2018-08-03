Gamblers Really Think University of Miami Will Pummel LSU in Season Opener

The University of Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for their September 2 season opener against the Louisiana State University Tigers at the massive AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys and just about any other marquee event drawing upward of 80,000 fans. The ACC-SEC clash will be a rare Sunday-night college football matchup, which means it will stand alone in prime time and give fans their first chance to see the 2018 squads for UM and LSU.

They'll also get a chance to lay down money on the game, and according to some Vegas books, Miami-LSU will be far and away the most heavily bet game of the weekend. Not only that, but also current money is reportedly siding heavily with the Hurricanes.

Says there have already been some big bets on Miami -2.5 vs. LSU. Line is -3 now. Expected to be largest bet game of the weekend. https://t.co/JoJ4lOXAsD — Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmigizz) August 1, 2018

According to John Murray, director at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Vegas is keen on the Cane' chances at starting the season with a big win against LSU, and the public has agreed, so much so that the line has moved in an attempt to get more fans to put money on the Tigers.