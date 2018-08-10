Miami Hurricanes Are Fourth Most Likable Team in College Football, USA Today Says

Coming off a 10-3 season that saw the Canes end the year ranked 13th in the USA Today Coaches Poll, few were surprised to see the Canes debut at ninth in the same poll this year. With much of last year's defense returning and a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball still residing in Coral Gables, it would be weird if there wasn't a lot of buzz surrounding Mark Richt's team.
What is surprising, though, was another poll published by USA Today last week. This survey has the Canes ranked fourth in the country, not for football-related reasons — for the fact that there are apparently only three other teams more likable in the entire top 25.
The Canes being liked by the rest of America? That's new. We're not sure how to feel about this.
Anyone who knows anything about the Hurricanes history knows that the football program has been the opposite of universally liked. Between the 1980s "convicts" tag people placed on Jimmy Johnson's legendary teams that would walk off of airplanes dressed in full camouflage to the "invention of swagger" days that saw the Canes dominate the college football world in the '90s through the early 2000's, there wasn't a lot of love coming the Canes direction from outside South Florida.
Apparently, that's all changed. Why? Because of the Turnover Chain. And also because of Mark Richt's legendary explanation of how one should properly eat a sandwich. Yup: That's all it took to change the narrative, apparently.
The poll comes courtesy of USA Today scribe Michelle R. Martinelli, who lays out the Hurricanes heel turn from bad guy to good guy like so:
The turnover chain took over the college football universe last year, and WE LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT. This thing is gaudy, outrageous, spectacular and surely returning as a key motivator behind picks and fumbles. Also, coach Mark Richt has the only correct way to eat a sandwich.
Who knew all it would take for the rest of America to respect the Hurricanes would be for them to start awarding themselves jewelry for good plays and their coach cutting a sandwich a certain way? Two other Florida teams make an appearance in the "Likable Poll" as well: UCF clocks in as the second most likable team coming off their Cinderella season in 2017, and FSU clocks in at 23 after losing points because according to Martinelli "Native Americans shouldn’t be mascots."
So there you have it: America loves the UM football team. We'll see if their love holds up when the Hurricanes start really kicking their favorite teams' asses again.
