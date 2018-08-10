Miami Hurricanes Are Fourth Most Likable Team in College Football, USA Today Says

Coming off a 10-3 season that saw the Canes end the year ranked 13th in the USA Today Coaches Poll, few were surprised to see the Canes debut at ninth in the same poll this year. With much of last year's defense returning and a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball still residing in Coral Gables, it would be weird if there wasn't a lot of buzz surrounding Mark Richt's team.

What is surprising, though, was another poll published by USA Today last week. This survey has the Canes ranked fourth in the country, not for football-related reasons — for the fact that there are apparently only three other teams more likable in the entire top 25.

The Canes being liked by the rest of America? That's new. We're not sure how to feel about this.