Twitter Really Enjoyed Watching the Canes Getting Destroyed by LSU

Penalties, turnovers, botched punts, and an inability to make any sort of big plays: These are just a few of the reasons the Miami Hurricanes were absolutely pantsed by the LSU Tigers for three quarters last night, only to make the score look respectable with a frantic fourth-quarter comeback that fell well short.

After the 33-17 beatdown, the Hurricanes are now 0-1 to start the 2018 season. That's not exactly the greatest start to a campaign that both fans and the national media were hyped on.

For a long, long time, last night's season opener was bad for UM. Actually, it was much worse than the final score indicates. At one point, the Canes were down 33-3. A late fury of garbage time heaves against an LSU team that just wanted to run out the clock was the only thing that helped the Hurricanes save some dignity. By the time Miami slapped themselves in the face and figured out LSU's defense, it was too late.