Trump and DeSantis Will Make Race Against Gillum Most Racially Charged in Florida History

Florida, get ready for the most important election in state history.

In a primary election-night shocker, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum emerged from a deep field of Democratic candidates to represent the party as its 2018 gubernatorial nominee. Now he'll run against Donald Trump toady and U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis, who easily won the state's racist vote to destroy his Republican opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

I never imagined I would live to watch an African-American vie for the governor's mansion. Heck, it's no secret I threw my support behind my friend and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who finished a disappointing third. Now I'm really going to get to know Gillum and do everything I can to help him become the first black governor of Florida.