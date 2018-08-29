 


Florida gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum.EXPAND
Photos: Gage Skidmore/ Village Square via Flickr

Trump and DeSantis Will Make Race Against Gillum Most Racially Charged in Florida History

Luther Campbell | August 29, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Florida, get ready for the most important election in state history.

In a primary election-night shocker, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum emerged from a deep field of Democratic candidates to represent the party as its 2018 gubernatorial nominee. Now he'll run against Donald Trump toady and U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis, who easily won the state's racist vote to destroy his Republican opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

I never imagined I would live to watch an African-American vie for the governor's mansion. Heck, it's no secret I threw my support behind my friend and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who finished a disappointing third. Now I'm really going to get to know Gillum and do everything I can to help him become the first black governor of Florida.

Everyone in the polling business needs to quit. This primary proves the polls are rigged. After the pollsters got it wrong when Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, they fucked up again. For most of the primary race, most polls consistently had Congresswoman Gwen Graham leading by almost double digits. Levine usually landed in second place, with Gillum vying for third with billionaire Jeff Greene.

Trump and DeSantis Will Make Race Against Gillum Most Racially Charged in Florida History
Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

But we should have known Levine was in trouble when the Miami Herald endorsed him. When he heard that news, he was like, Aw, shit. The editorial board has a long history of picking losers. Now it's time to get your popcorn ready.

Gillum, a Bernie Sanders-endorsed progressive Democrat who reminds people of Barack Obama, will now go toe-to-toe with DeSantis and Trump's alt-right machine. This race will be the most racially charged one in Florida history.

The president is already attacking Gillum on Twitter:

This morning's tweet comes after the president spent the week gaslighting his base about November's elections. Trump reportedly told a roomful of evangelicals Monday there will be violence if Republicans lose the midterms. The National Rifle Association is already backing up the Brinks truck filled with Russian-laundered campaign money to defeat Gillum.

The John Deere Trump voters and politicians will do everything to stop black and brown people from going to the polls in November. And the media will be right there, charging everybody up. It'll be Fox News, Breitbart, and Infowars versus CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times.

It'll be like a Venezuelan election. We better put the National Guard on alert.

 

