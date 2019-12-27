 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Canes head coach Manny Diaz (center)
Canes head coach Manny Diaz (center)
Courtesy of University of Miami Athletics

Miami Hurricanes Continue to Embarrass Themselves in Shutout Against Louisiana Tech

Ryan Yousefi | December 27, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

If you knew nothing about college football and someone told you the Miami Hurricanes were finishing their season on a Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana, you would probably be able to take a wild guess that the situation wasn't great.

For those aware that playing in the post-Christmas Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech is not an ideal end to the season, yesterday's embarrassing 14-0 loss to Louisiana was like an unwanted Christmas present.

Unfortunately, the game happened, and there is no return policy on football programs that are a complete shit show. Miami ended the season 6-7 and, frankly, worse than that record indicates.

Related Stories

Weirder than playing in a bowl game before dinner was the news prior to kickoff: Hurricanes offensive coordinator Dan Enos would likely coach his last game in Miami. The Canes offense has been a disaster all season, leading many observers to believe any major change would probably involve Enos' termination.

If it wasn't apparent the Canes play-caller needed to go before yesterday afternoon, it was hella obvious after the game. Miami was shut out. By Louisiana Tech. In the Independence Bowl. That's a real thing that happened. The takedown was just the most recent in a season that ended with three of the worst losses Miami has ever endured: FIU, Duke, and Louisiana Tech. All teams Miami should've beaten by 30 on a bad day.

So Miami enters yet another offseason trying to sift diamonds from the bottom of a porta-potty of a program. Players are leaving far too early for the draft just to get away from the mess; others will undoubtedly transfer to save some of their collegiate careers; and recruits will give hard thought to both jumping off the Titanic and refusing to board.

At this point, the Miami Hurricanes football program isn't rebuilding — it's just trying to survive. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >