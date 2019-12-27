Miami Hurricanes Continue to Embarrass Themselves in Shutout Against Louisiana Tech

If you knew nothing about college football and someone told you the Miami Hurricanes were finishing their season on a Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana, you would probably be able to take a wild guess that the situation wasn't great.
For those aware that playing in the post-Christmas Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech is not an ideal end to the season, yesterday's embarrassing 14-0 loss to Louisiana was like an unwanted Christmas present.
Unfortunately, the game happened, and there is no return policy on football programs that are a complete shit show. Miami ended the season 6-7 and, frankly, worse than that record indicates.
Barring a significant change in plans, the Miami Hurricanes and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are expected to part ways after today’s Independence Bowl.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 26, 2019
Weirder than playing in a bowl game before dinner was the news prior to kickoff: Hurricanes offensive coordinator Dan Enos would likely coach his last game in Miami. The Canes offense has been a disaster all season, leading many observers to believe any major change would probably involve Enos' termination.
If it wasn't apparent the Canes play-caller needed to go before yesterday afternoon, it was hella obvious after the game. Miami was shut out. By Louisiana Tech. In the Independence Bowl. That's a real thing that happened. The takedown was just the most recent in a season that ended with three of the worst losses Miami has ever endured: FIU, Duke, and Louisiana Tech. All teams Miami should've beaten by 30 on a bad day.
I mean, look at those final 3 games. pic.twitter.com/268Bkjv2lb— Will Manso (@WillManso) December 27, 2019
So Miami enters yet another offseason trying to sift diamonds from the bottom of a porta-potty of a program. Players are leaving far too early for the draft just to get away from the mess; others will undoubtedly transfer to save some of their collegiate careers; and recruits will give hard thought to both jumping off the Titanic and refusing to board.
At this point, the Miami Hurricanes football program isn't rebuilding — it's just trying to survive.
