The Dolphins and Hurricanes Beat Their Biggest Rivals in Back-to-Back Victories

Beating up on the Seminoles and Jets was just what the doctor ordered.

Saturday afternoon, the Miami Hurricanes went to Tallahassee and demolished the Florida State Seminoles 27-10. Nine sacks against FSU and some well-timed dime passes from UM quarterback Jarren Williams sealed a third straight win over Miami's biggest rival. Much fun was had in the state capital at the Seminoles' expense.

The next day, Florida State fired coach Willie Taggart. He finished 9-12 there, with two losses to Miami. He was very bad at the whole coaching-football thing, and Miami fans were vocal in hoping he would stick around just a tad longer.

Breaking: Florida State has fired head coach Willie Taggart pic.twitter.com/yXe7vB9KdE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 3, 2019

In related news, Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins — priorly winless and totally inept — played their best game of the season against the New York Jets. Two touchdown passes from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Preston Williams and a strong game from a defense full of Dolphins players you've never heard of were enough to embarrass the Jets with a 26-18 Miami win.

Former Dolphins coach and current Jets coach Adam Gase could soon be out of a job after eight games with New York, all but one of them losses. If Gase doesn't lose his job this week, he'll like be replaced after the season. His tenure with the Jets has been an unmitigated disaster. It's hilarious.

Jets acting owner Christopher Johnson greeting players as they walk into locker room.



Will Johnson finally show any accountability and address this mess and this head coach that he hired? — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 3, 2019

In any other season, watching the Hurricanes and Dolphins destroy the Seminoles and Jets on back-to-back days wouldn't be all that weird. This season, however, it felt like a miracle.

Fans were left with a feeling that there was some sort of catch. It might just be that it's hard to celebrate their rivals' coaches getting fired when it's clearly better for the Dolphins and the Canes if both Gase and Taggart continue coaching against them.

That three in a row feeling pic.twitter.com/5G3fVzaCeg — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 3, 2019

The Canes entered the game against the Seminoles as a fragile 4-4 team with little reason to feel good about themselves. On the bus out of Tallahassee, it felt like Manny Diaz and his team had finally found a jumping-off point for the program to rally around moving forward.

If Miami can finish the season strong, win a bowl game, and pick up some recruits, they'll look back at the FSU game as the point where it all started. With Taggart now gone, FSU might be able to say the same thing themselves in a few seasons.

Stephen Ross presents Coach Flores with the game ball following our win!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rIdxFQWAPQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 3, 2019

As for the Dolphins, well, they've been on a mission to lose every football game the NFL put in front of them so far this season. After seven straight losses, head coach Brian Flores got his first win in Miami, and the #TankForTua parade seems in danger of being canceled.

It felt good to beat Gase and the Jets, but in the long run, the win may help the Jets pull the Band-Aid off their own Adam Gase era and hurt the Dolphins' chances of landing the franchise quarterback of their dreams.

For a weekend, though, beating up on the Seminoles and Jets was just what the doctor ordered.