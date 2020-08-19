 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Free The Plantain!EXPAND
Free The Plantain!
Image courtesy of The Plantain

Twitter Locks The Plantain's Account, Thinks Site Is a 4-Year-Old Child

Jessica Lipscomb | August 19, 2020 | 4:20pm
AA

Update, 5:24 p.m.: @the_plantain is back in business! A Twitter spokesperson tells New Times the company has been in contact with The Plantain and was able to unlock its account.

Over the weekend, Justin Wales — founder of The Plantain, Miami's homegrown version of The Onion — was flicking through Twitter when he noticed something funny about The Plantain's account.

"It had my birthday, and I thought it was kind of weird this website says it's 33 years old, so I changed it to be four years old," says Wales, who started the satirical news site in April 2016.

Related Stories

As soon as he clicked "OK," Wales realized his mistake — in an instant, the screen refreshed with an all-white background and a note informing him that his account was now locked. Per Twitter's service agreements, users must be 13 to have an account.

That night, Wales filed a claim with Twitter to unlock his account, @the_plantain. He still has yet to hear back.

"The only way to get my account back is I have to go and file a form with Twitter and give them a copy of my actual ID to prove I'm not four years old," he says.

This election cycle, The Plantain has weighed in on a number of local races, publishing an excoriating takedown of the Miami Herald's endorsement of State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and its own list of endorsements in the county mayoral race. The Twitter mixup could not have happened at a worse time, preventing The Plantain from jumping in on the discussion around Tuesday's primary elections.

"It's a bummer because I was really hoping to participate in all the election-night Twitter storms," Wales says.

New Times reached out to Twitter's media-relations department to ask about The Plantain's account but received no response.

Until the original account is restored, Wales started an alternate account, @ElNuevoPlantain.

"It feels like I'm living something out of Silicon Valley," he tells New Times, "because it's like the dumbest way of losing an audience."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.