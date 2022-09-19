Twitter Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa's Record-Setting Performance in Dolphins Comeback

Here’s ALL SIX of Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdowns from today! What a performance! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/32IWZmeN6o — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) September 18, 2022

Tyreek’s message to the remaining Tua haters lmaoooo 😂 pic.twitter.com/gsXQkTzQHE — 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝘼𝙇𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨 ™ (@AIR305) September 19, 2022

Tua to all his critics after throwing 6 TDs: pic.twitter.com/8OHUjngs63 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 18, 2022

me holding the receipt of all your tua slander pic.twitter.com/PhNkk6AFkZ — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) September 18, 2022

Must've been a tough watch for the showpony today pic.twitter.com/eG7kGO7iYj — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) September 18, 2022

On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa proved to the entire world that he is, in fact,And as a result, the Miami Dolphins are a 2-0 football team.It also resulted in a lot of people owing Tagovailoa an apology. Lucky enough for Tua, Twitter specializes in keeping receipts.After tossing two interceptions in the first half, the much-scrutinized Dolphins quarterback set career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 memorable comeback win Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens. But justthose stellar stats came to fruition will be what shocks Miami Dolphins archaeologists for eons to come.Down 28-7 late in the third quarter and 35-14 early in the fourth, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to victory by throwing for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the second half alone. His final stat tally tied names such as Bob Griese and Dan Marino on all-time single-game lists.If you missed one of the greatest Dolphins performances ever, video evidence that children in Miami will likely watch in history class for centuries to come is embedded below.Yikes. Tough week for Tua's detractors. If he continues to play this way, the line to apologize to the Dolphins quarterback — currently leading the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes — will look like what we saw in the UK last week for the queen.Naturally, the internet never forgets, and Twitter in particular made sure Tua's naysayers heard about his play. Dolphins fans on the bird app had a field day laughing it up, with a special assist from the QB's favorite new weapon, Mr. Tyreek Hill himself.The win means the Dolphins' Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium will be one of the marquee games of the week and a battle for an early stranglehold on first place in the AFC East — especially if the Bills slip up and lose to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.Soak it in, Tua detractors. It might be a long season.