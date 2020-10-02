 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

| Coronavirus |

DEVELOPING: President Donald Trump Visited Miami a Week Before Positive COVID-19 Test

Alexi C. Cardona | October 2, 2020 | 11:34am
President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early today, visited Miami last week.
Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr
Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr
AA

Those of us who weren't up at 1 a.m. saw the news this morning that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The president is reportedly experiencing "mild symptoms," the Trumps are quarantining, and a hectic contact-tracing effort is under way for anyone in recent contact with the president.

Trump visited Miami a week ago today for a Latinos for Trump roundtable discussion at his Doral golf resort. A crowd of about 150 people gathered to hear the president court Hispanic voters. Photos and video from the event show lackadaisical mask usage and social distancing.

On Twitter this morning, the Miami Herald's Doug Hanks pointed out that Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez personally greeted "a maskless" Trump on the tarmac at Miami International Airport last Friday.

Hanks added that Giménez has told him he isn't worried because the president stood eight feet away and they were outdoors. And although the president was maskless, Giménez told Hanks he was wearing a "level 3 surgical mask."

In response to questions from New Times today about whether Giménez has been or intends to be tested for COVID, a spokeswoman for the mayor says she's working on a statement.

Giménez had a close call in March when he attended an event in Miami with several Brazilian officials who subsequently tested positive for the virus. Giménez tested negative four days after attending the event.

The virus' incubation period is thought to be two to fourteen days, but individuals generally start to feel symptoms within four to five days of exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a Twitter thread this morning, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, estimated that the president was probably infected sometime between Saturday and Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as events warrant.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

