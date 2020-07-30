 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Our latest nightmare.
Photo by National Weather Service

Oh Shit, Oh Shit, Oh Shit

Jessica Lipscomb | July 30, 2020 | 10:28am
AA

Update, July 31: The National Weather Service has upgraded Isaias to a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters say heavy rain could hit South Florida by Friday night.

Good morning! How'd you sleep last night? Were you kept awake by your crippling thoughts of Miami's ever-rising coronavirus case count, or perhaps by nightmares of being snatched into an unmarked van by your very own government?

Fuggetaboutit! The year of our lord 2020 has another ghoulish surprise in store. Last night, the National Weather Service officially declared Tropical Storm Isaias the latest thing Floridians need to worry about. Meteorologist Jim Cantore tweeted this morning that the storm has "many models eventually making it a hurricane," which means he's definitely already packed a duffel bag full of windbreakers and dad caps.

Today, Isaias is over Puerto Rico, where some 400,000 residents suffered through a power outage before the storm even hit. Already, the island is experiencing "small landslides" and widespread flooding, according to the Associated Press.

The current forecast says the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, and Cuba should also prepare for heavy rainfall.

While it's too soon to know whether the storm will hit Florida, the Sunshine State is still in the forecast cone, with Isaias possibly to arrive by Saturday afternoon. The Florida Division of Emergency Management says residents should start making preparations now.

This year's hurricane season, of course, brings new challenges thanks to the coronavirus. Here in Miami-Dade, shelters are being designated with enough room for families to socially distance from others, with the possibility that hotels could also be used in an emergency. County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the folks who staff the Emergency Operations Center are prepared to operate remotely.

And if you need a COVID-19 test, you better hurry: Out of concern for the tropical storm, all state-run testing centers will shut down tonight and remain closed until at least Tuesday, according to officials.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

