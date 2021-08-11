Tropical Storm Fred Might Ruin Your Weekend

While it's still unclear how the storm will affect South Florida, the National Hurricane Center says the entire state could start experiencing high winds and heavy rainfall beginning Friday in the Keys and spreading north into the Panhandle.
As of Wednesday morning, Fred was churning toward the Dominican Republic. The country is expected to start seeing tropical storm conditions Wednesday morning.
Fred is the first named storm of August, following a quiet month of no named storms in the tropics. While the storm's path is still uncertain, most models forecast that after moving through the Straits of Florida it will veer into Gulf of Mexico and turn north toward the Panhandle.
Here are the 5 AM AST Aug 11 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Fred, which is currently approaching the Dominican Republic. More information: https://t.co/vbprzkjSVW pic.twitter.com/wtsCfTo0TR— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 11, 2021
However, a few models predict the storm will hit Florida's Upper Keys and one outlier even has Fred making landfall on Florida's east coast near Jupiter.
