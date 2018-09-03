Tropical Storm Gordon Forms, Batters South Florida and Keys With Wind and Rain

Miami was already bracing for a miserable Labor Day thanks to a tropical wave blowing out of the Caribbean. But as of 8:30 a.m., the National Hurricane Center is actually going to be worse than predicted — that wave has now formed into Tropical Storm Gordon over the upper Keys.

All of South Florida is now under a tropical storm warning. In the immediate future, hurricane forecasters say North Dade and Broward face winds up to 55 mph and stinging rain until 9:15 a.m. as a line of heavy storms tears through the area.

EXPAND NOAA

More damaging waves from Gordon will spin over the region throughout the day, and a flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m.