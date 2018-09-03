 


Tropical Storm Gordon Forms, Batters South Florida and Keys With Wind and Rain
NOAA

Tim Elfrink | September 3, 2018 | 8:44am
AA

Miami was already bracing for a miserable Labor Day thanks to a tropical wave blowing out of the Caribbean. But as of 8:30 a.m., the National Hurricane Center is actually going to be worse than predicted — that wave has now formed into Tropical Storm Gordon over the upper Keys.

All of South Florida is now under a tropical storm warning. In the immediate future, hurricane forecasters say North Dade and Broward face winds up to 55 mph and stinging rain until 9:15 a.m. as a line of heavy storms tears through the area.

NOAA

More damaging waves from Gordon will spin over the region throughout the day, and a flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

On Twitter, locals have spent the morning posting videos of the storm blasting Miami with downpours and heavy winds:

Although the center of Gordon is technically over the Keys, Miami-Dade is taking the brunt of the storm this morning as its rotation slams storms into the coast:

Forecasters expect Gordon to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico this week. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Alabama and Louisiana coastlines.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

