Six-Game Losing Streak: The Dolphins' Abysmal Last-Second Loss to the Atlanta Falcons

It seemed the Dolphins were about to break their losing streak. Tua Tagovailoa threw a potential game-winning touchdown to Mack Hollins moments earlier to take the lead, 28-27. Then, with only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons scored a field goal to send the Dolphins home losers for the sixth game in a row. Sixth!
Younghoe Koo FTW— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 24, 2021
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/397nevPOBW
What can be said at this point about the Miami Dolphins that hasn't already been said? The results on the field feel secondary to the team's pursuit of shamed Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 pending civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
Pain pic.twitter.com/BwMuglI8o8— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 24, 2021
It's truly incredible that the Dolphins appear intent on trading away a boatload of future assets for a player with that kind of off-the-field baggage. If that's not considered rock bottom this season, it's chilling to imagine something worse that would qualify.
Again, true Dolphins fans wouldn't dare call it since it can and will always get worse. After all, next week the Dolphins are playing the Buffalo Bills at a stadium built on a Native American burial ground (on Halloween).