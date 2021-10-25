Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Six-Game Losing Streak: The Dolphins' Abysmal Last-Second Loss to the Atlanta Falcons

October 25, 2021 8:00AM

Atlanta Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins' Preston Williams during the second quarter.
Atlanta Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins' Preston Williams during the second quarter. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
In a season full of pain, the Miami Dolphins added yet another chapter to the misery, with a 30-28 loss to the almost-as-hapless Atlanta Falcons. After seven games, one might think a 1-6 record was the rock bottom of this downward spiral. But longtime Dolphins fans know: Not only can things get much worse, they likely will.

It seemed the Dolphins were about to break their losing streak. Tua Tagovailoa threw a potential game-winning touchdown to Mack Hollins moments earlier to take the lead, 28-27. Then, with only three seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons scored a field goal to send the Dolphins home losers for the sixth game in a row. Sixth!
What can be said at this point about the Miami Dolphins that hasn't already been said? The results on the field feel secondary to the team's pursuit of shamed Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 pending civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

It's truly incredible that the Dolphins appear intent on trading away a boatload of future assets for a player with that kind of off-the-field baggage. If that's not considered rock bottom this season, it's chilling to imagine something worse that would qualify.

Again, true Dolphins fans wouldn't dare call it since it can and will always get worse. After all, next week the Dolphins are playing the Buffalo Bills at a stadium built on a Native American burial ground (on Halloween).

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Bar Exam

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation