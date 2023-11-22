 Travel Tips for Miami International Airport on Thanksgiving | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Holidays

Guide to Navigating Miami Airport Hell This Thanksgiving

Skip this guide at your own peril if you're one of the 140,000 daily passengers projected to pass through MIA this Thanksgiving season.
November 22, 2023
Passengers presumably experiencing existential dread in a line at Miami International Airport
Passengers presumably experiencing existential dread in a line at Miami International Airport Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share this:
Happy Thanksgiving! Here's to another year of aggressively avoiding political discourse at the dinner table, canned cranberry sauce, and the special circle of hell that is Miami International Airport (MIA) at the height of the holiday travel season.

Between November 17 and November 28, 1.8 million people are expected to pass through MIA, marking a nearly five percent uptick since last year. The number of passengers projected to travel through the airport during the 12 days would mark a record for MIA, whose busiest days are expected to be the Friday and Sunday before Thanksgiving Day and the Sunday after.

If you're condemned to pass through MIA's chaotic gates this week, here are some tips to keep sane.
click to enlarge
"The path to paradise begins in hell." — Dante Alighieri
Photo by Welles Enterprises/Getty Images

Don't Arrive on Miami Time

During the Thanksgiving travel season, it's best to abide by Murphy's law and assume that everything that can go wrong will go wrong. Traffic around the Airport Tollway, Le Jeune Road, and the Dolphin Expressway will likely be more dreadful than usual, so contingency plans are in order.

Try to get to the airport at least three hours before your flight to ensure ample time for check-in, TSA screening, and the possibility that you forgot your passport (happens to the best of us).

Check in Beforehand

If possible, check in for your flight online before arriving at MIA and pay for any extras (check-in bag, etc.) to save time at the counter, which will more than likely have a long line of passengers, some of whom may already be ornery and wrangling with attendants over baggage fees. 

There's always the option of sticking to carry-on items by stuffing several days' worth of clothing into compact luggage and asking extended family for an iron upon arrival to undo the damage. With any luck, your cardigan will survive.

The trek from check-in to the departure gate might not be a total shitshow: The county recently touted a survey that found MIA had the fastest airport security wait time in Florida and the sixth shortest wait time in the U.S.
click to enlarge
Travelers are herded through a security checkpoint at Miami International Airport.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Consider Alternate Parking

If you're looking to save a buck on parking and avoid the hectic main MIA garages, use the discounted economy park-and-ride lot.

The 460-space lot, situated directly across from MIA's check-in area at door 2 and door 20, offers $12-a-day parking and a free shuttle service to the MIA terminal –– a steal compared to the $25 maximum daily rate at MIA's main garages. The shuttle arrives at the lot every 15 minutes.

If you stick with the pricier options, the Dolphin garage serves concourses D and E, and the Flamingo garage serves concourses E through J, per MIA's parking guide.

Brace for Delays

MIA provides updated flight information online and on its mobile app. Depending on what airline you're flying, you can also check its mobile app for updates on your flight and sign up for notifications.

Keep essentials like medicine, travel documents, a phone charger, and a change of clothes in your carry-on in case your flight gets delayed and you don't have access to your checked bag.

An expansive front brought stormy weather from the Carolinas up to New England mid-week, dropping rain and snow across a wide area and disrupting travel plans on the east coast. But radar projections that show the system moving offshore late Wednesday have offered passengers hope that delays will subside. 

If you're visiting friends and family out in Colorado, Utah, or Wyoming, meteorologists have warned a blast of cool weather is expected to move into the region towards the end of the week and that flight delays may follow in Denver and other major regional hubs.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending

UPDATED Scandal Season: Miami Runoff Election Shaken Up by Eleventh-Hour Allegations

Election

UPDATED Scandal Season: Miami Runoff Election Shaken Up by Eleventh-Hour Allegations

By Izzy Kapnick
Ex-Miami Proud Boy Convicted on Felony Charges for January 6 Capitol Riot

Crime

Ex-Miami Proud Boy Convicted on Felony Charges for January 6 Capitol Riot

By Alex DeLuca
Study Ranks Miami As One of the Least LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in U.S.

LGBTQ+

Study Ranks Miami As One of the Least LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in U.S.

By Naomi Feinstein
Jalen Ramsey Seals Dolphins Win Over Raiders With Two "Out of Control" Interceptions

Sports

Jalen Ramsey Seals Dolphins Win Over Raiders With Two "Out of Control" Interceptions

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation