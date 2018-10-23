The Miami Dolphins Made the Right Decision in Trading Jarvis Landry

At first, the Dolphins trade of Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns seemed iffy. Sending away a wide receiver who set reception records in his first four seasons in exchange for a middle- and late-round pick didn't seem like the smartest move. But consider the cash. Soon after the trade, Landry got from the Browns what he had been seeking with the Dolphins: a brand-new, five-year, $75.5 million contract.

Seventy-five-million dollars has a way of putting a player's value in perspective. The Dolphins decided getting something small for Landry was better than shelling out that sort of money.