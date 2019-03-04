Forget Tanking — the Heat Owes Dwyane Wade One Last Playoff Run

The Heat's expensive veteran-rich roster cannot out-tank putrid teams like the Phoenix Suns or New York Knicks. Two-thirds of the season is gone, and the results are clear — the team is terrible at being terrible. Atlanta, which Miami plays tonight at home, has two first-round picks ahead of us in a simulated draft

The Heat somehow managed to fall to a Suns team on a 17-game losing streak and beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors before defeating the Nets in a walk. This just isn't a team built for ping-pong dreams filled with lottery luck. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra tried this in 2008 and came away with only Michael Beasley to show for a year's worth of pain and suffering.

Pat Riley sits down with @TheJaxShow for Part II to discuss player development, cap space in 2020, bringing talent to Miami, and what makes the @MiamiHEAT a special organization.#HEATCulture #NBA pic.twitter.com/8fBuAXHiZG — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) March 1, 2019