Everything You Need to Know Going in to the Miami Heat's Preseason

Kyle Lowry Joins the Heat

Goran Dragic Plays for the Raptors Now

Precious Goes to Canada







Achiuwa

e hardly knew you.

Bigger Bam







Tyler Herro Is Jacked

Welcome to Miami, P.J. Tucker

Markieff Morris Comes to Miami

Getting to Know Omer Yurtseven

Jimmy Butler Has a New Look

The Strus Is Loose

Believe it or not, another season of Miami Heat basketball is about to begin. Thanks to COVID-impacted seasons, there's a disorienting time warp: It's been only one year since the Heat were in the NBA Finals, even though we're technically two seasons removed.With an actual offseason under their belts (unlike last season), the Miami Heat enter the 2021 season a completely different team. They're revamped and, more importantly, rested.So much has changed since the Heat were swept by the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in last season's playoffs.As they begin the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks on October 4, here's everything that has changed between their underwhelming performance in the playoffs and now.Thanks to an offseason sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry is now the starting point guard for the Miami Heat. Lowry subsequently signed a three-year, $85 million deal upon his arrival in Miami, locking in the Heat's "Big 3" core of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Lowry for the next three seasons.Miami took some shots in the dark during free agency, then made the ultimate three-pointer. Lowry may well be the best player to change teams this offseason.In the NBA, you need to give up something to get something. In the case of Lowry landing in Miami, Goran Dragic had to go. A member of the Heat since 2015, Dragic has, and will always be, a fan favorite. Some are already trying to figure out how the Heat can reacquire him down the road — that's how deep the love goes.But if the Heat were to seriously compete against the Bucks, Lakers, and other strong teams, a major shakeup was needed. Sadly, this was the end of the line for Dragic with the Heat.Dragic wasn't the only player to take his talents to Canada in the Lowry deal; Precious Achiuwa is on the way north as well. The Heat's 2020 first-round pick came with promise but in the end did not deliver on much when given opportunities to play.After an encouraging showing with Nigeria in the Olympics,appeared to be on his way to turning the corner and filling a role with Miami this season. Instead, he filled a trade-package hole and is off to the Raptors. Precious, wLike much of the Miami Heat roster, Bam Adebayo wasn't himself last season. He was hurt, tired, and overall, not performing at peak. That's what having only a few weeks off between seasons will do to a guy.This offseason, Bam says that since his shoulder is 100-percent healed, he has been able to add 15 pounds of muscle, which is bound to come in handy against bigger, stronger players.A healthy, stronger Bam heading into 2021 is a scary prospect for opponents who had a tough time against him in 2020, even in his diminished state.Bam isn't the only Heat player who spent the offseason drinking protein shakes and pumping iron. Apparently, Tyler Herro has also been spending his days in the gym. Herro debuted revamped biceps recently, and, similar to Bam, says he has added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle this offseason.Herro desperately needed to get bigger, as his game was suffering owing to opponents' ability to push him around. It appears Herro will be harder to bully in 2021.Fresh off a championship run with the Bucks, P.J. Tucker is a member of the Miami Heat after signing a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker brings toughness and all-around defensive nastiness to a team that desperately missed those qualities last season.Tucker's also capable of draining three-pointers at a decent clip — another asset that will come in handy alongside Bam Adebayo.Tucker is 36 years old, so his signing lines up with the Lowry-Adebayo-Butler three-year plan. If things go south for the Heat this season, they'll be able to trade him easily to a contender and recoup some assets.Another solid rotation signing, Markieff Morris makes the Heat not only a deeper team but, like Tucker, a tougher team. The Heat got pushed around last year, and for the most part, a soft basketball team that was easily bullied.Tucker and Morris aren't the sorts of players that take bullying too well. That won't happen again in 2021.Morris also brings a championship pedigree, having won a title with LeBron and the Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA Finals against the Heat.Omer Yurtseven is the epitome of why Heat fans need to pay attention to their Summer League team. Every year, a new player emerges from those minor leagues that end up becoming not only a fan favorite but a bonafide NBA player. Omer Yurtseven — a seven-foot-tall center from Turkey — is your newest Miami Heat Summer League project.After an impressive performance this summer, Miami snatched up Yurtseven and secured him for the roster before another team could poach him. Seven-foot-tall centers who can drain three-pointers don't grow on palm trees. Miami found one, and it'll be exciting to see him on the court this season.Hey, this is an article about the Miami Heat's new look, right? Well, Jimmy Butler — fresh off signing a max-extension that will keep him in Miami for years to come — has a new look, all right. Swipe his Instagram above to see the hairstyle the Heat's fearless leader is rocking these days.The Miami Heat will go as far as Jimmy Butler takes them this season and for years to come. Bam Adebayo may have the greatest potential, but Jimmy Butler is the leader. From the looks of his social-media accounts, he's fresh off some vacationing and ready to get back to business on the court.Max Strus was a benchwarmer last season for the Miami Heat. This season, he'll likely be a key piece to their bench. A lot can change in a year!While there is no guarantee Strus earns more minutes, it's certainly trending that way after a solid close last season and a commendable Summer League performance. Strus could see minutes backing up Duncan Robinson, and if called upon, start games if Robinson's ever sidelined by injury.