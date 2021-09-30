Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Everything You Need to Know Going in to the Miami Heat's Preseason

September 30, 2021 9:00AM

Jimmy Butler leads a new Miami Heat team into the 2021 season.
Jimmy Butler leads a new Miami Heat team into the 2021 season. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Believe it or not, another season of Miami Heat basketball is about to begin. Thanks to COVID-impacted seasons, there's a disorienting time warp: It's been only one year since the Heat were in the NBA Finals, even though we're technically two seasons removed.

With an actual offseason under their belts (unlike last season), the Miami Heat enter the 2021 season a completely different team. They're revamped and, more importantly, rested.

So much has changed since the Heat were swept by the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in last season's playoffs.

As they begin the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks on October 4, here's everything that has changed between their underwhelming performance in the playoffs and now.

Kyle Lowry Joins the Heat

Thanks to an offseason sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry is now the starting point guard for the Miami Heat. Lowry subsequently signed a three-year, $85 million deal upon his arrival in Miami, locking in the Heat's "Big 3" core of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Lowry for the next three seasons.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us



Miami took some shots in the dark during free agency, then made the ultimate three-pointer. Lowry may well be the best player to change teams this offseason.

Goran Dragic Plays for the Raptors Now

In the NBA, you need to give up something to get something. In the case of Lowry landing in Miami, Goran Dragic had to go. A member of the Heat since 2015, Dragic has, and will always be, a fan favorite. Some are already trying to figure out how the Heat can reacquire him down the road — that's how deep the love goes.


But if the Heat were to seriously compete against the Bucks, Lakers, and other strong teams, a major shakeup was needed. Sadly, this was the end of the line for Dragic with the Heat.

Precious Goes to Canada

Dragic wasn't the only player to take his talents to Canada in the Lowry deal; Precious Achiuwa is on the way north as well. The Heat's 2020 first-round pick came with promise but in the end did not deliver on much when given opportunities to play.


After an encouraging showing with Nigeria in the Olympics, Achiuwa appeared to be on his way to turning the corner and filling a role with Miami this season. Instead, he filled a trade-package hole and is off to the Raptors. Precious, we hardly knew you.

Bigger Bam

Like much of the Miami Heat roster, Bam Adebayo wasn't himself last season. He was hurt, tired, and overall, not performing at peak. That's what having only a few weeks off between seasons will do to a guy.


This offseason, Bam says that since his shoulder is 100-percent healed, he has been able to add 15 pounds of muscle, which is bound to come in handy against bigger, stronger players.

A healthy, stronger Bam heading into 2021 is a scary prospect for opponents who had a tough time against him in 2020, even in his diminished state.

Tyler Herro Is Jacked

Bam isn't the only Heat player who spent the offseason drinking protein shakes and pumping iron. Apparently, Tyler Herro has also been spending his days in the gym. Herro debuted revamped biceps recently, and, similar to Bam, says he has added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle this offseason.


Herro desperately needed to get bigger, as his game was suffering owing to opponents' ability to push him around. It appears Herro will be harder to bully in 2021.

Welcome to Miami, P.J. Tucker

Fresh off a championship run with the Bucks, P.J. Tucker is a member of the Miami Heat after signing a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker brings toughness and all-around defensive nastiness to a team that desperately missed those qualities last season.


Tucker's also capable of draining three-pointers at a decent clip — another asset that will come in handy alongside Bam Adebayo.

Tucker is 36 years old, so his signing lines up with the Lowry-Adebayo-Butler three-year plan. If things go south for the Heat this season, they'll be able to trade him easily to a contender and recoup some assets.

Markieff Morris Comes to Miami

Another solid rotation signing, Markieff Morris makes the Heat not only a deeper team but, like Tucker, a tougher team. The Heat got pushed around last year, and for the most part, a soft basketball team that was easily bullied.


Tucker and Morris aren't the sorts of players that take bullying too well. That won't happen again in 2021.

Morris also brings a championship pedigree, having won a title with LeBron and the Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA Finals against the Heat.

Getting to Know Omer Yurtseven

Omer Yurtseven is the epitome of why Heat fans need to pay attention to their Summer League team. Every year, a new player emerges from those minor leagues that end up becoming not only a fan favorite but a bonafide NBA player. Omer Yurtseven — a seven-foot-tall center from Turkey — is your newest Miami Heat Summer League project.


After an impressive performance this summer, Miami snatched up Yurtseven and secured him for the roster before another team could poach him. Seven-foot-tall centers who can drain three-pointers don't grow on palm trees. Miami found one, and it'll be exciting to see him on the court this season.

Jimmy Butler Has a New Look

Hey, this is an article about the Miami Heat's new look, right? Well, Jimmy Butler — fresh off signing a max-extension that will keep him in Miami for years to come — has a new look, all right. Swipe his Instagram above to see the hairstyle the Heat's fearless leader is rocking these days.


The Miami Heat will go as far as Jimmy Butler takes them this season and for years to come. Bam Adebayo may have the greatest potential, but Jimmy Butler is the leader. From the looks of his social-media accounts, he's fresh off some vacationing and ready to get back to business on the court.

The Strus Is Loose

Max Strus was a benchwarmer last season for the Miami Heat. This season, he'll likely be a key piece to their bench. A lot can change in a year!


While there is no guarantee Strus earns more minutes, it's certainly trending that way after a solid close last season and a commendable Summer League performance. Strus could see minutes backing up Duncan Robinson, and if called upon, start games if Robinson's ever sidelined by injury. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Drag 'n Tag

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation