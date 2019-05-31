The Miami Dolphins Have the Brightest Future of Any Miami Sports Franchise

The Miami Dolphins have the brightest future in Miami sports. Marinate on that for a moment. There is positivity — perhaps with more supporting evidence than in any recent year — that this current regime and the crop of players has built the foundation for a bright future. This, remember, is a team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2000.

Dolphins fans may feel like they're falling into a trap that has ensnared them before. This time, though, things feel so much different.

Alfredo Arteaga, a member of the team that covers the Dolphins for FiveReasonSports and one of a trio that runs the "Three Yards Per Carry" podcast, tells the Miami New Times the Dolphins' bright future is hard to ignore.

"They have two picks in every round of the 2020 Draft, except the first round, with a possible top-five pick in a draft that could be the best "franchise QB Draft" in a while," Arteaga says. "To go along with $100 Million in cap space, headed by a GM in Chris Grier (who has conservative tendencies) and a coach that was brought up to "make due" with lesser talent. That's a great combination."

"I also like the young talent they have accumulated in Xavien Howard, Laremy Tunsil, Kenyan Drake, the exciting speed receivers (Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson) and the sprinkling of intriguing young talent on the defense."

All the cap space, young stars, and future draft picks the Dolphins have stockpiled means the Phins have the best-looking future of all the teams in Miami. The Heat is a cap-restricted mess for the foreseeable future with zero-to-no chance of contending in a conference and league that are filled with superior teams. It will take multiple moves and seasons for them to catch up.

The Marlins have an intriguing farm system in 2019, but those players are a handful of years, at best, away from helping the team in Miami. The franchise is realistically shooting to compete in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest. Even that may be a stretch considering how badly Jeffrey Loria and David Samson left the finances and minor league system.

The Dolphins have a trio of things working for them that other teams in this market do not: They have the money to spend, the crop of young possible-stars already on the team, and a war chest full of draft picks to improve immediately next offseason.