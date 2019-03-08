The Miami Dolphins Should Volunteer to Be on HBO's Hard Knocks

It's the worst-kept secret in the NFL: Nobody wants to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the wildly popular behind-the-scenes training camp series that airs on the network each summer. It's every team's worst nightmare and they'll do anything to avoid it.

But the Miami Dolphins should beg the NFL and HBO to select them this season. The Dolphins should get on the phone now, and jump in front of the Hard Knocks bullet before it strikes the Detroit Lions, the rumored unenthusiastic participant.

They should want this because they have a lot more to gain from the attention than to lose from it.