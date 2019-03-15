Dolphins' Pursuit of Teddy Bridgewater Shows New Regime Is Not Attempting to Tank

One year ago, in this very same space, we pleaded with the Miami Dolphins to sign Miami native, former Miami Northwestern High School, and Louisville star, Teddy Bridgewater. It made sense heading into last season. The team knew that Ryan Tannehill might miss a few games (he did) due to injury. It also made sense now. There is a new regime in town, and Ryan Tannehill on his way out.

Bridgewater and the team met on Wednesday to talk about the possibility. He chose to return to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Details are not clear. though it seems he preferred to stay as heir apparent to the aging-but-still-great Drew Brees.

Whether Bridgewater is a Dolphin or not, the conversation indicates the Miami Dolphins won't tank next season in hope of landing one of the top quarterbacks available in next years' draft. If they were attempting a not-so-subtle tank-job, they wouldn't be in the market for a promising quarterback who, before a terrible injury, was considered himself a future star.