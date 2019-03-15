 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Dolphins' Pursuit of Teddy Bridgewater Shows New Regime Is Not Attempting to Tank
Photo by Matthew Deery / Flickr

Dolphins' Pursuit of Teddy Bridgewater Shows New Regime Is Not Attempting to Tank

Ryan Yousefi | March 15, 2019 | 8:26am
AA

One year ago, in this very same space, we pleaded with the Miami Dolphins to sign Miami native, former Miami Northwestern High School, and Louisville star, Teddy Bridgewater. It made sense heading into last season. The team knew that Ryan Tannehill might miss a few games (he did) due to injury. It also made sense now. There is a new regime in town, and Ryan Tannehill on his way out.

Bridgewater and the team met on Wednesday to talk about the possibility. He chose to return to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Details are not clear. though it seems he preferred to stay as heir apparent to the aging-but-still-great Drew Brees.

Whether Bridgewater is a Dolphin or not, the conversation indicates the Miami Dolphins won't tank next season in hope of landing one of the top quarterbacks available in next years' draft. If they were attempting a not-so-subtle tank-job, they wouldn't be in the market for a promising quarterback who, before a terrible injury, was considered himself a future star.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

It's become clear new head coach Brian Flores and his staff are much keener on trying to rebuild the locker room they acquired.

A team with the likes of Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, Kenyan Drake, and two Pro Bowl-caliber tackles on offense isn't exactly set up to fail. A defense with an all-pro safety and corner, plus a core of young players with something to prove, isn't trying to do their worst.

Be mediocre? Sure. That's more the Dolphins speed. They look and feel like a five-win team right now, no matter what they do the rest of this offseason.

But to score the best quarterbacks in next seasons draft the Dolphins will have to be much worse.

The Dolphins seem destined to try next season. For fans who want a top passer, the only hope is they organically suck, which is entirely possible. 

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: