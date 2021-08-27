Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Politics

Teachers, Lawmakers Exhale After Judge Quashes Anti-Mask Order

and August 27, 2021 4:44PM

Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
click to enlarge Ron DeSantis - PHOTO BY JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES
Ron DeSantis
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In a major rebuke to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration's attempt to rob public school districts of the authority to require mask-wearing and potentially penalize the ones that do, a Florida judge on Friday ruled that the governor didn't have the authority to do so.

Leon County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper tore down the state's legal argument, and ruled that DeSantis' executive order was overreaching, adding that the governor did not have the authority to outright ban school districts from enacting their own mask mandates.

The ruling comes about a month after DeSantis had doubled down on dangerous anti-mask rhetoric and issued an executive order on July 30, barring public school districts from issuing their own mask mandates and allowing parents to decide "whether their children should wear masks in school." The State Board of Education had suggested withholding salaries and removing officers from any public school districts that adopt mask mandates, including Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools.

After several days of evidence being presented at the virtual trial proceedings, Cooper heard final arguments Thursday from both the state, as well as attorneys representing parents of students who were aiming to dismantle the governor's executive order.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


During a Friday morning hearing that was held on Zoom, Cooper said: "The evidence clearly demonstrates that the recommendation of the CDC for universal masking of students, teachers, and staff represents the overwhelming consensus of scientists, medical doctors, and medical organizations," the judge said during the hearing.

"Although no individual school policy is in front of me, I have heard significant evidence concerning the medical and scientific basis for face mask policies, and I conclude that this evidence demonstrates that face mask policies that follow CDC guidance are, at this point in time, reasonable and consistent with the best scientific and medical opinion guidance in the country."

Cooper's decision will almost certainly be challenged by DeSantis' team in the coming days and weeks, setting up for a potentially protracted legal battle.

The executive order is now invalidated.

DeSantis' office did not immediately return a request for comment from New Times.

In the meantime, New Times rounded up reactions from local and state officials, teacher unions, and superintendents who were overwhelmingly in favor of the judge's ruling.

Teachers Unions and Superintendents

Teachers unions in Miami-Dade and Broward counties celebrated Cooper's ruling Friday, saying the decision was one grounded in science and reason — and a smack-down of partisan politics.


United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats says the union was very pleased with the judge’s decision on Friday afternoon.

“We’re elated, to be honest with you,” she tells New Times. “We’re glad that Judge John Cooper had the knowledge and the common sense because this wasn’t a really difficult ruling.”

She says the decision brings a sense of relief not only for teachers, but for the school boards, school board members, and superintendents whose salaries have been threatened by DeSantis in recent weeks.


As for Broward teachers, who are still mourning the loss of three educators who died of COVID-19 within 24 hours span just before the school year kicked off, Teachers Union President Anna Fusco says: "I'm feeling that the law prevailed, and an honorable judge who saw through what our governor was trying to do called him out on it and said, you know, you overstepped your lane."

Florida Elected Officials

KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Michael Majchrowicz is a staff writer at Miami New Times. He studied journalism at Indiana University and has reported for PolitiFact, The New York Times, Washington Post and Tampa Bay Times.
Contact: Michael Majchrowicz

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Déjà Vu

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation