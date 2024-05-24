 Tamiami Dry Cleaner Eviction Causes Memorial Day Weekend Chaos | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eviction of Popular Dry Cleaner Causes Memorial Day Weekend Chaos in Tamiami

Majestic Cleaners, a longtime Tamiami fixture, was evicted May 24, leaving customers unable to pick up their clothes.
May 24, 2024
People were waiting in line for their clothing at Majestic Cleaners for hours on May 24, 2024.
People were waiting in line for their clothing at Majestic Cleaners for hours on May 24, 2024. Photo by Majestic Cleaners customer for Miami New Times

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$700
Share this:
Dozens of people were lined up outside a popular Miami dry cleaner in the Florida heat Friday to recover their clothes before the business shuttered for good at 4 p.m.

The Miami-Dade Police Department posted an eviction notice on Monday, May 20, at Majestic Cleaners on SW 8th Street, leaving customers scrambling to pick up their items ahead of the Friday deadline. The business opened in 1995, according to its Yelp page.

Customers began arriving early Friday morning. By afternoon the sun was high and so were tensions.

A longtime Majestic customer, Jose Suarez, tells New Times the line wouldn't budge. He says the crowd was waiting in scorching temperatures and growing frustrated that they couldn't readily retrieve their belongings.

The clientele had received a text message earlier in the week notifying them that the dry cleaner was closing down. They received another alert on Thursday, warning that final pickup would take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

"The lady that was distributing the clothes says, 'At four o' clock, I'm closing the doors. And if you didn't make it, sorry, you're not getting your clothes,'" Suarez says of Friday's chaos.

"There was a lady that came in and she says, 'I'm going on a cruise. My clothes are still in there.' And she was, like, banging on the window," he continues. "Another man came in saying that his daughter's confirmation was today at five o'clock, and that he needed to pick up her dress that had alterations done.

"People were like fighting people to try to cut in line. A guy said, 'There's going to be rioting if you don't give me my clothes,'" says Suarez.
click to enlarge Eviction notice at Majestic Cleaners
Miami dry cleaner Majestic Cleaners was evicted in May 2024.
Photo by Majestic Cleaners customer for Miami New Times
Miami-Dade police officers arrived at the popular dry cleaner around 4 p.m., Suarez says.

Court records show the landlord, MMG Tamiami Square, filed a breach-of-lease case against the dry-cleaning tenant, Iron of SFL, in April. The tenant did not respond in time to prevent eviction, and a default judgment was recorded on May 6. A writ of possession followed on May 15.

New Times left a voicemail message at MMG's office on Friday afternoon.

"I've been going there for a few years, and never had any problems with the cleaners," Suarez says. "They were very nice: mom and pop, everybody kind of knew each other there. I was in shock that they closed down."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Matt Gaetz Demands Access to Imprisoned Ex-Trump Aide Peter Navarro

Politics

Matt Gaetz Demands Access to Imprisoned Ex-Trump Aide Peter Navarro

By Naomi Feinstein
Singer Sean Kingston Cuffed in California After Mother's Arrest at South Florida Mansion

Celebrities

Singer Sean Kingston Cuffed in California After Mother's Arrest at South Florida Mansion

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

Real Estate

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami's Soul-Crushing Daily Commute Has Gotten Worse, Study Finds

Miami Life

Miami's Soul-Crushing Daily Commute Has Gotten Worse, Study Finds

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation