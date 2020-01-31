How to Get Around Miami During Super Bowl Weekend

However accustomed to crazy driving and bumper-to-bumper traffic they may be, Miamians would do well to prepare for the once-in-a-decade transit headaches that accompany Super Bowl LIV. Ever-changing traffic patterns meant to accommodate an estimated 150,000 out-of-state visitors are likely to vex even the most experienced local drivers. Short of hunkering down at home for the weekend, the only real way to avoid developing road rage over delays and detours is to get up-to-date on where they'll appear — and, even better, to consider taking public transportation to avoid them whenever possible.

Thankfully, local officials, the Super Bowl LIV Host Committee, and rideshare services Uber and Lyft have released information about how to best get around Miami during the big weekend. Here's what to expect.

Metrorail and Metromover (Miami Only)

The schedules for Metrorail and Metromover — which the host committee says are the "most efficient way to travel through Miami" — have been adjusted to accommodate the influx of guests for Super Bowl Live events in Bayfront Park. The Metromover will remain free during Super Bowl weekend and will continue to service the stops closest to Super Bowl Live: Bayfront Park Station, First Street Station, and College Bayside Station.

Parking is available at select stations. For route information, fans should download the Miami-Dade Transit Tracker mobile app or check the county transit tracker site.

Trolley

Miami and Miami Beach will run trolley services that provide access to Super Bowl events and other destinations.

In Miami, the trolley offers free rides to Bayfront Park as well as popular spots in Little Havana, Wynwood, and the Design District. Trolley operating hours vary depending upon the route, and local officials have yet to announce whether there will be schedule changes to accommodate the big game. Not all routes run Sunday, but those that do run until 8 p.m. Barring a last-minute announcement from local officials, your best bet is to check for route updates on the city's website.

A free trolley also runs in Miami Beach. It travels three routes — Collins Express, Middle Beach Loop, and South Beach Loop — that provide access to the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the multiday event Super Bowl Experience is happening. For more information, check out Miami Beach's trolley page.

Scooters

Love 'em or hate 'em, electric scooters provide a speedy (if somewhat dorky) way to maneuver through traffic. Miami has set up parking "corrals" for scooters, presumably to prevent their being dropped in the middle of sidewalks or strewn across parks. Scooter rental apps such as Bird have cautioned users to wear a helmet, ride sober, and refrain from riding with another person on the same scooter.

Downtown Miami scooter parking:

Miami scooter parking Courtesy of Super Bowl LIV

Driving

For the masochists who enjoy sitting in traffic: If you're gonna hit the road, you should know about road closures, of which there will be a few.

Miami

The Super Bowl LIV Host Committee says to expect road closures on Biscayne Boulevard near Bayfront Park and the Adrienne Arsht Center near I-395. In other words, if you're going to Super Bowl Live, be ready to park at least a few blocks away. All southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted to NE Second Avenue, while northbound drivers will be funneled onto the southbound lanes on Biscayne Boulevard (confusing, we know). Northbound drivers by the Arsht Center will be redirected to NE First Avenue. Access to I-395 will remain open.

Miami Beach

In Miami Beach, Convention Center Drive will be closed, as will parts of Washington Avenue adjacent to the convention center. Traffic on those roads will be diverted to Meridian Avenue.

Miami Beach road closures Courtesy of Super Bowl LIV

Uber, Lyft, and Other Rideshares Services

Looking to skip the hassle of driving and parking? You're not alone. Miami and Miami Beach appear to be expecting plenty of rideshare passengers, because they've established drop-off and pick-up areas to prevent traffic jams.

If you plan to attend Super Bowl Live, you can catch a ride across from Bayfront Park. Northbound riders looking to head to Miami Beach, I-95 South, or I-395 should wait for rides at SE First Avenue. Southbound riders destined for Brickell and I-95 North should order their rides on SE Second Avenue.

Downtown Miami rideshare zones. Courtesy of Super Bowl LIV

In South Beach, you'll find the rideshare zone just a block from the Miami Beach Convention Center in the curb space along Meridian Avenue between 18th and 19th Streets.

Miami Beach rideshare zones Courtesy of Super Bowl LIV

Uber and Lyft both expect a rise in ride requests and thus a likely increase in fares during peak hours.