Sunny Isles Beach Candidate Allegedly Assaulted Teens During Campaign Event

George Bardmesser is accused of going ballistic on some teenagers at a Cuban restaurant in Sunny Isles.
August 5, 2024
A Sunny Isles Beach commission candidate was jailed in August 2024 on charges of child abuse for allegedly assaulting two teens at a campaign event.
A Sunny Isles Beach commission candidate was jailed in August 2024 on charges of child abuse for allegedly assaulting two teens at a campaign event. Screenshot via WPLG Local 10/YouTube

A Sunny Isles Beach commission candidate was jailed over the weekend after a coffee meetup quickly turned into a coffee beatdown.

On Sunday, 59-year-old George Bardmesser was campaigning at El Tropico Cuban Cuisine in Sunny Isles when a verbal altercation allegedly descended into him attacking two teenagers — putting one in a chokehold and striking another in the face, according to police.

"Before there was an issue with the other party coming in and, you know, 'You can’t be here, you gotta get out,'" restaurant owner Pedro Vera told WSVN. "Next thing you know, he’s grabbing one of the kids by the neck and then punching another one."

While it remains unclear what instigated the incident, the two teens were reportedly at the event with Sunny Isles commissioner Fabiola Stuyvesant.

Stuyvesant has not responded to New Times' request for comment.

Bardmesser, a Russian-American attorney and author, promoted the event on his Instagram as a "Republican Coffee Meet Up." He wrote that he was "excited to meet and talk with voters about the future of our city."
According to police, Bardmesser was sitting at a table in the restaurant when he got into a verbal altercation with political opponents sitting at a table adjacent to him. As the argument grew more heated, surveillance video allegedly captured Bardmesser shoving around the teenagers.

Following the incident, police arrived to the restaurant and arrested Bardmesser on two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.

He appeared in court on Monday, where a judge set his bond at $5,000.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
